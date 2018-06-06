 Market LIVE: Sensex gains 100 points led by auto stocks, Nifty above 10,600 - Livemint
Live now

Market LIVE: Sensex gains 100 points led by auto stocks, Nifty above 10,600

BSE Sensex trades higher by nearly 100 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,600. Here are the latest updates from the markets

Last Modified: Wed, Jun 06 2018. 10 38 AM IST
Livemint

Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded flat on Wednesday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision announcement due after 2.30pm. Majority of economists surveyed by Mint expects the monetary policy committee to hold the repo rate at 6%, with RBI signalling the withdrawal of an accommodative policy. The Indian rupee was trading marginally higher against the US dollar. Stocks in Asia traded mixed as a global rally in stocks stalled amid a backdrop of protectionism and geopolitical issues. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 10.38 am IST Sun Pharma shares rise 2%Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd climbed as much as 2.5% to Rs485.35 in intraday trade. CLSA has upgraded rating to “buy” from “sell” after Q4 results, with the price target of Rs600. “We believe earnings have bottomed out for Sun Pharma,” said CLSA Research. Indian pharma sector reported stable Q4 earnings on the back of stable US sales sequentially despite heightened pricing pressure, competitive intensity, it noted.Fifteen of the 39 analysts covering the stock have a “buy” or higher rating, 12 have “hold” while 12 rate it at “sell” or lower. Median PT is Rs513 rupees, showed Thomson Reuters data.Up to Tuesday’s close, Sun Pharma has fallen 17.1% compared with a 15.6% drop in the Nifty pharma index this year. (Reuters)
  • 10.00 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty trade higherBSE Sensex traded higher by 97.86 points, or 0.28%, to 35,001.07, while the Nifty 50 rose 30.85 points, or 0.29%, to 10,624.
  • 9.55 am IST Glenmark Pharma down 2% after USFDA issues Form 483Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd fell 2.1% to Rs 518.30 after the company got USFDA Form 483 with five observations.
  • 9.37 am IST IDFC Bank, Capital First shares rise after RBI approves amalgamation planIDFC Bank Ltd rose 4% to Rs 39.75, while Capital First Ltd gains 2.2% to Rs 544.85 after Reserve Bank of India approved amalgamation plan of both the firms.
  • 9.35 am IST RBI monetary policy decision today: 5 things to watch out forMajority of economists surveyed by Mint expects the monetary policy committee to hold the repo rate at 6%, with RBI signalling the withdrawal of an accommodative policy.
  • 9.30 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty trade flatBSE Sensex traded higher by 32.51 points, or 0.09%, to 34,935.72, while the Nifty 50 inched up 2.75 points, or 0.03%, to 10,595.90.
  • 9.27 am IST Rupee edges higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee was trading marginally higher against US dollar on Wednesday as traders await the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision due after 2.30pm.At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 67.11 against the US dollar, up 0.08% from its previous close of 67.15. The currency opened at 67.12 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.848% from its Tuesday’s close of 7.834%.
  • 9.25 am IST Asian shares trade mixedAsian stocks edged up after tech sector strength lifted Wall Street shares, while concerns about Italy’s debt prompted investors to move into lower-risk government debt elsewhere, pushing US Treasury yields down from recent highs.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1%, while Japan’s Nikkei edged down 0.1%.The Nasdaq closed at a record high for the second day in a row on Tuesday with help from the technology and consumer discretionary sectors amid an upbeat outlook for the US economy. But the S&P 500 dipped, with the financial sector hit by lower Treasury yields, which can reduce banks’ profits. (Reuters)
First Published: Wed, Jun 06 2018. 09 31 AM IST
