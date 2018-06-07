10-year bond prices fall further after RBI hikes rates

The rupee was trading at 67.07, down 0.22% from previous close of 66.93. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The 10-year government bond prices declined further on Thursday following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) move to raise key interest rates and change liquidity coverage norms.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.945%—a level last seen on 15 May 2015, from its Wednesday’s close of 7.913%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The central bank increased key interest rates by 25 basis points to 6.25%, the first such hike in more than four years, as inflation concerns mounted and kept its neutral policy stance.

RBI also allowed 2% more statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) securities under liquidity coverage ratio. The banks can now use SLR carve out of 13% to meet liquidity cover ration.

The central bank also increased its inflation forecast for the fiscal year 2018-19 to 4.8-4.9% for the first half and 4.7% in the second half of 2018-2019. In the previous policy review, RBI had predicted average inflation to be 4.7-5.1% for first half of the current fiscal and thereafter slow to 4.4% in the second half.

“With no great triggers for yields to ease, we could expect long bond yields to remain at elevated levels. Short end may get respite to reduced LCR related issuances, so we could expect some easing at shorter end of the yield curve. Prudence demands to stay at short end of the yield curve and continue to favour accruals over duration.” said Lakshmi Iyer, CIO (debt) and head, products, Kotak Mutual Fund.

Analysts expect that RBI to hike another 25 basis points rate in the next policy followed by continuation of the status quo.

“Given domestic inflationary pressures and external risks, the pre-emptive move is the right one, in our view. Despite the rate hike, the RBI retained a ‘neutral’ policy stance, indicating it remains ‘data dependent’ and suggesting to us that it is not embarking on a tightening cycle. The RBI’s policy statement reveals that this course-correction was primarily triggered by the surprise hardening of core inflation in April, and escalation of crude oil prices”, said Nomura Holdings in a report to its investors.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee weakened against US dollar. The currency was trading at 67.07, down 0.22% from previous close of 66.93.