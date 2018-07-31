India’s Q1 fiscal deficit at 68.7% of 2018-19 target
India’s fiscal deficit of ₹ 4.29 trillion is 68.7% of the budgeted target for 2018-19 compared with 80.8% a year ago
Last Published: Tue, Jul 31 2018. 03 16 PM IST
New Delhi: India reported on Tuesday a fiscal deficit of ₹ 4.29 trillion ($62.57 billion) for April-June, or 68.7% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year 2018-19 compared with 80.8% a year ago. Net tax receipts in the first quarter of 2018/19 fiscal year that ends in March 2019 were ₹ 2.37 trillion, government data showed.
India expects to trim the deficit to 3.3% of GDP in 2018-19, after meeting an upwardly revised fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of GDP in 2017/18.
First Published: Tue, Jul 31 2018. 03 13 PM IST
