US markets open sharply higher on trade optimism
US stocks jumped at the open today in broad-based gains led by industrial and technology stocks amid signs of progress in trade talks between the United States and China
Bengaluru: US stocks jumped at the open on Tuesday in broad-based gains led by industrial and technology stocks amid signs of progress in trade talks between the United States and China.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 296.65 points, or 1.21%, at the open to 24,719.91.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.72 points, or 1.01%, at 2,664.44. The Nasdaq Composite gained 101.13 points, or 1.44%, to 7,121.66 at the opening bell.
