Vedanta board panel approves Rs4,500 crore NCD issue
Vedanta’s board has approved issuing on a private placement basis up to 4,500 secured, rated, non-cumulative, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs10,00,000 each aggregating up to Rs4,500 crore
Last Published: Fri, Mar 23 2018. 07 15 PM IST
New Delhi: Metals and mining giant Vedanta Ltd on Friday said its board committee has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs4,500 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCD).
The company in a filing to the BSE said that the board-appointed committee of directors in a meeting approved issuing “on a private placement basis up to 4,500 secured, rated, non-cumulative, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating up to Rs 4,500 crore”.
Vedanta has operations across zinc-lead-silver, oil and gas, iron ore, copper, aluminium and commercial power segments.
First Published: Fri, Mar 23 2018. 07 15 PM IST
