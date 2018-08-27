Sensex crosses 38,500 for first time, Future Retail surges 6%

Future Retail gained as much as 6.33% to Rs 552 per share on reports that Amazon to invest $700 million in the group.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit fresh record highs today, tracking higher Asian markets. Asian shares rose today, boosted by record Wall Street highs on Friday after reassuring comments from the Federal Reserve’s chairman. Stock markets in China gained today after the country’s central bank tweaked its management of the yuan. The Sensex rose as much as 358 points to 38,610 today while Nifty hit 11,660. The gains in Indian stock markets were today led by banking, FMCG and metal stocks.

The breadth of the market was also strong with BSE midcap and smallcap indices up around 0.50%. Among banking stocks, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank were up between 1% and 2%.

Future Retail gained as much as 6.33% to Rs 552 per share on reports that Amazon to invest $700 million in the group. Future Consumer gained as much as 5.44% to Rs 46.50 per share after Economic Times reported that Google and Paytm Mall are likely to invest in the company.

Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd fell 4.97% to Rs 15.42 per share after Anil Ambani resigned as director in compliance with Companies Act prescribing the limit on directorships to only 10 public limited companies.

LIC Housing Finance fell as much as 6.77% to Rs 532.80 per share after announcing earnings.

Sundaram Finance gained as much as 8.32% after Q1 profit rose to Rs 140.72 crore.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.1%. Helping to brighten the mood, US and Mexican trade negotiators are seen as close to reaching a common position on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), with Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo saying on Sunday talks have “continued to make progress”.

In China, the Shanghai Composite index added 1.4% and the blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.9%, after the People’s Bank of China late on Friday revived a “counter-cyclical factor” used to set the midpoint of the daily trading band of the yuan, in a bid to support it. The yuan hit a two-and-a-half-week high against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Monday as the PBOC set the day’s midpoint at a stronger-than-expected level.

On Friday, the S&P500 index and Nasdaq Composite hit record highs, following comments from the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, who said a gradual approach to raising rates was best to protect the U.S. economy and job growth. The gains cemented the S&P’s longest-running bull market, as defined by some investors.

With Agency Inputs