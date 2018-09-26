BSE gets Sebi’s nod to launch gold, silver futures

Photo: Mint

Mumbai: BSE Ltd. has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) approval to launch delivery based futures contract in gold for 1 kg and silver for 30 kg, the exchange said in a filing late on Wednesday.

Trading of these contracts will be launched on 1 October, and contract start day will be sixth day of contract launch month and last trading day will be fifth day of contract expiry month.

The commodity trading session will be from Monday to Friday 10.00am to 11.30/11:55pm. Delivery center of gold and silver futures contract will be exchange-designated vaults at Ahmedabad initially and then expanding it pan India in the second phase.