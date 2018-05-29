 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower dragged by banking stocks, Vedanta shares down 5% - Livemint
Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower dragged by banking stocks, Vedanta shares down 5%

BSE Sensex trades lower by over 50 points, while the Nifty 50 trades around 10,670. Here are the latest updates from the markets

Last Modified: Tue, May 29 2018. 10 11 AM IST
Livemint

Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded lower on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded lower for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, following mixed sentiment in global equities and selling by foreign investors. Asian stocks declined amid uncertainty about US-North Korea summit. US markets were closed for a holiday.The Indian rupee on Tuesday weakened against US dollar, tracking losses in Asian currencies after hitting a two-week high in the previous session. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 10.07 am IST Aurobindo Pharma shares down 5%Aurobindo Pharma Ltd shares fell 5% to Rs577 after the company said its net profit fell 0.5% to Rs 529 crore from a year ago. Revenue was up 11% to Rs 4049 crore.
  • 10.03 am IST L&T shares up 1% after Q4 net profit risesLarsen and Toubro Ltd shares rose 1.2% to Rs 1395 after the company said its profit rose 5% from a year ago to Rs3,337.95 crore in the March quarter from Rs3,180.41 crore. Revenue from operations rose 10% to Rs41,110.86 crore from Rs37,179.30 crore. Read more
  • 9.28 am IST Vedanta shares fall 5% after Tamil Nadu closes copper plantVedanta Ltd shares fell 5.5% to Rs239 after the Tamil Nadu government orders permanent shutdown of Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi in the wake of last week’s firing that killed 13 people protesting against the plant.
  • 9.25 am IST Bank of India shares decline 5%Bank of India shares were down 5% at Rs102 after the bank reported a massive loss for the March quarter at Rs3,969 crore as the public sector bank set aside more funds for bad loans.
  • 9.23 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty trade lowerBSE Sensex traded lower by 59.34 points, or 0.17%, to 35,106.14, while the Nifty 50 edged down 11.05 points, or 0.10%, to 10,677.60.
  • 9.20 am IST Rupee trades lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Tuesday weakened against US dollar, tracking losses in Asian currencies after hitting a two-week high in the previous session.At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 67.67 against the US dollar, down 0.33% from its previous close of 67.43. The currency opened at 67.62 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.759% from its Monday’s close of 7.738%.
  • 9.15 am IST Asian shares trade lowerAsian shares fell on Tuesday and the euro slipped back to 6-1/2 month lows as early elections loomed in Italy, but a revival in diplomatic talks with North Korea and a retreat in oil prices from recent highs supported sentiment. MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.3% after three consecutive sessions of gains. Japan’s Nikkei skidded 0.8% while South Korean shares slipped 0.5%.
First Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 09 26 AM IST
