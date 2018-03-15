Future Consumer shares rally nearly 18% in two days: why the sudden rush

Future Consumer stock has lost 20.9% so far in 2018 after a blockbuster rally last year. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Shares of Future Consumer Ltd seem to be going through confusing times. The Future Group company’s stock has lost 20.9% so far in 2018 after a blockbuster rally last year. In 2017, the stock had jumped 276.69% as compared to a 31.5% jump in BSE FMCG index, while BSE Sensex’s 27.9% gain in the same period.

However, the stock has seen a rise of 17.6% from 13 March to Wednesday’s closing, after Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd initiated a “buy” rating on the stock on 12 March, citing huge growth opportunity in the branded FMCG industry.

Motilal Oswal analyst Vishal Punmiya said in the report that favourable macro factors and initiatives by the company and the parent Future group make the stock a highly attractive investment candidate. “Sales growth has been rapid (37% compounded annual growth rate over FY14-17), and in fact, on an uptrend, despite continual high base, while the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin has improved from 10.4% in FY14 to enter the positive territory in FY17, it is improving on a sequential basis in year-to-date FY18 as well,” the report said.

According to Punmiya, Future Consumer appears best placed among Future Group companies from a revenue, profit and return on capital employed (RoCE) perspective, given the group’s focus on retail expansion to drive growth in its burgeoning brands portfolio.

By FY19, the brokerage firm expects Future Consumer to turn profitable at the net consolidated level with sales at Rs8,200 crore in FY21 and Rs11,100 crore in FY22, still far lower than the company’s “Vision 2021” target of Rs20,000 crore. “This poses an upside risk to our forecast,” it added. Its net sales grew 42.1% to Rs784.05 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2017 against Rs551.58 crore for the same quarter last year. During the same period, its net loss narrowed to Rs4.70 crore from Rs14.01 crore for the three months ended December 2017.

Motilal Oswal said the near-term price-to-earnings (PE) multiples are always likely to appear extremely expensive on a one-year forward basis. “We, thus, value the company on an EV/sales basis, assigning a multiple of 2.2 times (60% discount to enterprise value/sales of our coverage consumer universe),” it added.

It has positive ratings by analysts on Bloomberg. Out of the four brokerages covering the stock, two have “buy”, one has an “overweight” rating and one has a “hold” rating.