Piramal Enterprises to raise Rs 590 crore via allotment of bonds

New Delhi: Piramal Enterprises Friday said it would raise Rs 590 crore through allotment of secured redeemable non-convertible bonds on a private placement basis.

At the meeting of the Administrative Committee of the Board, the committee approved the allotment of 5,900 secured redeemable non-convertible bonds having the face value of Rs 10 lakh only each, aggregating to Rs 590 crore on private placement basis.

These bonds are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the National Stock Exchange, it added.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises closed at Rs 2,354.25 per scrip on the BSE, up 2.82% from its previous close.