NHPC board okays share buy-back at ₹28 apiece for ₹600 crore

On Wednesday, NHPC posted a 19.62% jump in its net profit at ₹1,218.51 crore in the September quarter.

New Delhi: State-run hydro power giant NHPC’s board has approved buy-back of 21.42-crore equity shares at ₹28 apiece, aggregating ₹600 crore.

The board approves the buy-back by the company of its fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each not exceeding 21,42,85,714 equity shares (representing 2.09% of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the company) at a price of ₹28 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding ₹599,99,99,992, a BSE filing said.

According to the statement, the board has fixed November 30 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the shareholders, who are eligible to participate in the buy-back.

On Wednesday, NHPC posted a 19.62% jump in its net profit at ₹1,218.51 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to ₹1,018.64 crore a year ago.

Its total revenue rose to ₹2,966.58 crore in the second quarter from ₹2,490.70 crore a year ago.

The company in its annual general meeting held on September 27, 2018 has approved final dividend of ₹0.28 per equity share (face value of ₹10 each) which is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹1.12 per equity share paid in 2017-18 totalling to ₹1.40 per equity share for 2017 -18. The NHPC share price was down 3.87% at ₹26.05 per piece on BSE closing on Thursday.