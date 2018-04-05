Live now
Market Live: Sensex jumps 400 points, Nifty above 10250 ahead of RBI policy decision
BSE Sensex jumps 400 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,250. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Apr 05 2018. 09 29 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.28 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty surged over 1% in the opening trade on Thursday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision due after 2.30pm. The central bank will keep interest rates unchanged in the first monetary policy review of the current fiscal year, amid a gradual recovery in growth and easing inflation, showed a Mint poll. Moreover, Asian shares gained, tracking US equities as investors hoped a full-blown trade war between Us and China can be averted, reported Reuters. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
First Published: Thu, Apr 05 2018. 09 29 AM IST
Topics: BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Live updates Stocks RBI
Latest News »
Market Live: Sensex jumps 400 points, Nifty above 10250 ahead of RBI policy decision
Rupee opens higher ahead of RBI monetary policy decision
Mark Zuckerberg admits ‘mistake’, seeks another chance to lead Facebook
The NDA, the UPA, and two types of chicken
The government is not interested in fighting fake news
Mark to Market »
Insolvency auctions set to shake up stodgy domestic steel market
Allowing promoters of small firms to bid at insolvency auctions fraught with moral hazard
The impact of the gas price hike for producers
Indian auto component makers are hungry for overseas acquisitions
Did manufacturing growth lose momentum in March quarter?