Market Live: Sensex jumps 400 points, Nifty above 10250 ahead of RBI policy decision

BSE Sensex jumps 400 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,250. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Apr 05 2018. 09 29 AM IST
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded higher on Thursday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty surged over 1% in the opening trade on Thursday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision due after 2.30pm. The central bank will keep interest rates unchanged in the first monetary policy review of the current fiscal year, amid a gradual recovery in growth and easing inflation, showed a Mint poll. Moreover, Asian shares gained, tracking US equities as investors hoped a full-blown trade war between Us and China can be averted, reported Reuters. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 9.28 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex surged 392.86 points, or 1.19%, to 33,411.93, while the Nifty 50 jumped 123.75 points, or 1.22%, to 10,252.15.
First Published: Thu, Apr 05 2018. 09 29 AM IST
