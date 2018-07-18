Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off day’s highs, PSU bank stocks erase gains
BSE Sensex trades higher by 120 points, while the Nifty 50 stays above 11,050. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Jul 18 2018. 10 17 AM IST
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 gained on Wednesday, tracking positive trends in global markets. Asian shares followed Wall Street higher as a bullish outlook from the head of the US central bank buoyed the dollar, lifted Tokyo shares to a one-month top and sent gold to a one-year trough. Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after an industry group reported that US crude inventories rose last week. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.15 am IST TCNS Clothing IPO: Valuations capture the upsides adequatelyTCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, the women’s branded ethnic-wear maker, intends to raise about Rs 1,125 crore through its initial public offering (IPO). At a time when other retail peers hit rough patches, TCNS was able to carve a niche for itself and emerge profitable thanks to an early-mover advantage in the category. Read More
- 9.27 am IST PSU bank stocks trade higherShares of state-run banks were trading higher after Mint reported that the government will infuse more than ₹11,300 crore into five state-run banks in the next few days as it looks to provide capital support to ailing banks. Read moreThe Nifty PSU Bank Index was up 0.78%. Indian Overseas Bank gained 13%, Corporate Bank 9%, Central bank of India 3%, Andhra Bank rose 4%, Allahabad Bank 3.2%, Punjab National Bank 2.6%, Syndicate Bank 1.3%, State Bank of India 1.2%,
- 9.15 am IST Bond yields hit 10-week low as RBI announces OMO purchasesYields on the 10-year government bond Wednesday hit ten week low after the Reserve Bank of India announced open market operation purchase. At 9.15am, the 10-year bond yield stood at 7.723% -- a level last seen on 10 May, from its Tuesday’s close of 7.865%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.Rupee was trading little changed against US dollar. The currency was trading at 68.43 a dollar, up 0.03% from its previous close of 68.46.
- 9.00 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ In US markets, the Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday as strong gains in Amazon and a rebound in Netflix shares led to a big comeback in tech stocks. Asian shares rose on Wednesday, tracking gains seen on Wall Street amid earnings season news and following upbeat remarks from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell during his congressional testimony.■ The finance ministry is likely to infuse more than Rs 13,000 crore within a few days in some state-owned banks including Punjab National Bank, Corporation Bank and Central Bank of India, to help them meet their regulatory capital requirements, people aware of the matter said.■ TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, the women’s branded ethnic-wear maker, intends to raise about Rs 1,125 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).■ Federal Bank Ltd reported a 25% increase in its June quarter net profit due to lower provisioning and higher net interest income. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 262.71 crore against Rs 210.15 crore a year ago.■ Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland reported over three-fold jump in standalone net profit at Rs370.1 crore in the first quarter ended on 30 June, riding on robust sales.■ HDFC Bank Ltd has raised Rs8,500 crore by issuing over 3.9 crore shares on preferential basis to its parent HDFC Ltd.■ Sachin Tendulkar-backed Indian virtual sports and entertainment company, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, is planning to launch its initial public offering (IPO) to raise ₹500 crore from the market, said two people aware of the development.■ Earnings corner: Bandhan Bank, JK Tyre, Mindtree, NIIT Tech and Ultratech Cement Ltd are among the companies that will be announcing their June quarter earnings today.(Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)
First Published: Wed, Jul 18 2018. 09 22 AM IST
