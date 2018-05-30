Rupee opens flat against Us dollar

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.736% from its Tuesday’s close of 7.756%. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Wednesday opened marginally higher against the Us dollar, but soon erased all the gains and was trading little changed.

At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 67.89 against the US dollar, down 0.02% from its previous close of 67.87. The currency opened at 67.78 a dollar.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.736% from its Tuesday’s close of 7.756%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors await gross domestic product (GDP) data due to be released after 5.30pm on Thursday. GDP expanded 7.3% in the first three months of 2018, the 24-29 May poll of 55 economists predicted, a touch faster than the 7.2% achieved in the last three months of 2017 and well above China’s pace of 6.8% for the quarter ending in March, Reuters reported.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 5.3%, while foreign investors have sold $83.10 million and $4.40 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Benchmark Sensex Index fell 0.09% or 31.50 points to 34,917.74. Since January, it has gained 2.6%.

Asian currencies weakened, while the yen rose on haven demand, as a political crisis in Italy that’s spurred speculation the country could leave the euro reverberated across markets.

South Korean won was down 0.44%, Malaysian ringgit 0.31%, Indonesian rupiah 0.24%, Thai Baht 0.2%, Taiwan dollar 0.19%, Thai baht 0.19%, China renminbi 0.14%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.11%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.939, up 0.13% from its previous close of 94.82.

Bloomberg contributed this story