Rupee strengthens against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.869% compared to its previous close of 7.868%. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar on Friday, tracking the gains in Asian currencies.

At 9.09 am, the home currency was trading at 68.24 a dollar, up 0.15% from its Thursday’s close of 68.35. It opened at 68.26 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 68.20 and 68.29, respectively.

The benchmark Sensex gained 0.26%, or 90.36 points, to 34753.47 points in pre opening session.

The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.869% compared to its previous close of 7.868%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, rupee lost 6.38%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $246 million in equity and sold $4.3 billion in debt.

Asian currencies were trading higher. South Korean won gained 0.108%, Philippines peso 0.057%, Taiwan dollar 0.017% and Hong Kong dollar 0.014. However, Japanese yen lost 0.274%, Indonesian rupiah 0.247%, China renminbi 0.175%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.919, up 0.15%, from its previous close of 93.775.