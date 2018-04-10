M&M most preferred Sensex stock, Sun Pharma drops down the list https://t.co/qDcSAiFvh8— Livemint (@livemint) April 9, 2018
Live now
Market Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty above 10400, Axis Bank shares gain 2%
BSE Sensex gains over 100 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,400. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Apr 10 2018. 09 48 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.40 am ISTAxis Bank shares gain over 2% over CEO Shikha Sharma’s early departure
- 9.37 am ISTMetal stocks trade higher
- 9.35 am ISTWipor shares fall 2% over earnings losses related to Aircel
- 9.33 am ISTM&M most preferred Sensex stock, Sun Pharma drops down the list
- 9.30 am ISTRupee trades higher against US dollar
- 9.28 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices gained for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, with BSE Sensex gaining over 100 points and NSE’s Nifty 50 rising above the 10,400 level. Sentiment was boosted after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech eased trade war tensions between US and China. Asian markets traded lower in early Tuesday trade after an overnight rally on Wall Street lost steam following a report that FBI officers had raided the office of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.40 am IST Axis Bank shares gain over 2% over CEO Shikha Sharma’s early departureAxis Bank shares rose 2.3% to Rs529.65 after its board approved request to cut managing director and chief executive officer Shikha Sharma’s term. She will leave now on 31 December. Sharma’s fourth term as MD and CEO, which was granted last year, was originally set to end in June 2021.
- 9.37 am IST Metal stocks trade higherMetal stocks were trading higher after US sanctions on Russian tycoons. Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 5%, National Aluminum Co Ltd rose 4%, Vedanta Ltd 2.2%, Steel Authority Of India 1.4%, Tata Steel Ltd 1.2%, JSW Steel Ltd 1.1%, NMDC Ltd 1.1%, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd 1%.
- 9.35 am IST Wipor shares fall 2% over earnings losses related to AircelWipro Ltd shares fell 2% to Rs279 after the company said in a notice to BSE that the bankruptcy of telecom operator Aircel Ltd will hit Wipro Ltd’s March quarter profit by up to 75 basis points (bps) and also hurt revenue growth.
- 9.33 am IST M&M most preferred Sensex stock, Sun Pharma drops down the listData from Bloomberg showed that M&M has 95.24% or 40 of the total 42 analysts tracking the company, recommending a buy or outperform rating on the stock
- 9.30 am IST Rupee trades higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee strengthened against US dollar tracking gains in Asian currencies market. The rupee opened at 64.88 a dollar, and was trading at 64.90 a dollar, up 0.22% from its Monday’s close of 65.03. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.247% compared to its previous close of 7.226%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
First Published: Tue, Apr 10 2018. 09 30 AM IST