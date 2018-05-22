Despite volatility, markets will offer opportunities for IPOs: Sudhir Bassi

Sudhir Bassi, executive director at law firm Khaitan & Co.

Mumbai: Sudhir Bassi, executive director at law firm Khaitan & Co., comments on market volatility, elections and their impact on initial public offerings, why IPOs continue to be a preferred choice of exits for private equity funds and other trends in the Indian IPO market. In 2017, a record year for initial share sales in the country, Khaitan was a legal adviser in 18 initial share sales. Edited excerpts from an interview:

With several state elections and general elections over the next 12 months, what is the likely impact on IPO activity?

It is a typical theory that in an election year, there will be a lot of volatility and closer to the election date, there will be a lame-duck government which will not take any decisions. However, there will be windows of opportunity even in this period and hence, issuers should be ready to capitalize on such opportunities. If you are ready, then you might be able to take advantage of the opportunity, but if you start working only when the opportunity comes, then you might miss the bus. So be ready and take the money when it is available rather than when you want it.

The secondary markets have been volatile this year. How is that impacting IPO activity? Is the pipeline looking strong?

Typically, it is the psyche that the buyer doesn’t want to buy when there is volatility. Most of the investors who are investing in the markets are in open-ended funds and hence such investors do not want to take a position today on which there could be potential loss in value. Investors will say that I will rather wait than take a hit on day one. Under these circumstances, the number of transactions that will happen will go down. But as far as the pipeline is concerned, the pipeline is very good.

With long-term capital gains tax kicking in for listed equities, have IPOs lost their relative attractiveness when compared with secondary trades, M&A?

Tax is payable, whether you sell through IPO or you sell otherwise. Hence, tax is no longer a consideration for investors while choosing an exit. Earlier, IPO exit was beneficial as it was more tax-efficient. Now, exit through IPO and exit through secondaries are on same pedestal.

In terms of sectors, last year, the financial services sector dominated fundraising. Are we seeing more variety this year?

BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) is one sector, which as far as fundraising is concerned, will be evergreen because capital is a raw material for them. So, BFSI entities will keep on raising equity through one mode or other, whether IPO or QIP (qualified institutional placement). There are lots of NBFCs looking at IPO, as well as microfinance companies.

Apart from that, there are varied kinds of industries. We are seeing companies from seafood sector lining up for IPOs. That is something new. One deal attracts another deal. If one deal in a sector does well, then other players in the sector get comfortable to list. The investors become familiar with the sector. We saw this with logistics companies. We saw a small IPO of Snowman Logistics come to the market and list at premium to issue price and thereafter, we have seen at least half a dozen logistics companies get listed.

What’s holding people back from REITs and InvITs?

These are new products. Everyone needs to understand and appreciate how the products work. Till the time an instrument is available for you to invest, you are not going to spend too much time thinking about how that instrument works. Only once it comes in front of you, you start thinking about it. Unfortunately, the first two InvITs have traded at below the offer price.

The reason why many IPOs have happened is that investors have made money. And in these cases, unfortunately, investors lost money and hence they are now thinking about, when a new transaction comes, if they will make money or not.

Let the investor see six quarter/eight quarter returns on listed InvITs. It will help them in understanding the product, benchmark returns, etc. What is required is more understanding and maturity to come into the market. It is a nascent market. There are initial teething issues that will get sorted out. A number of issuers are evaluating this product.