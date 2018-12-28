Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex jumps 300 points, Nifty above 10,850 led by banking stocks
Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Titan and Sun Pharma are among top gainers, whereas ONGC, NTPC, BPCL and Coal Indian lead losers . Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Dec 28 2018. 09 43 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.43 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty rise over 0.8%
- 9.34 am ISTUnited Bank of India shares jump 11% on govt capital infusion
- 9.22 am ISTLemon Tree shares surge 12% on JV with Warburg Pincus
- 9.10 am ISTRupee gains against US dollar
- 8.58 am ISTEquity markets witnessed net FII outflow of $5 billion
- 8.50 am ISTHDFC group surpasses Tatas in market cap
- 8.32 am ISTCommodity corner: Oil prices rise, gold steady
- 8.13 am ISTLate rally in US stocks fails to lift Asian markets
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 advanced on Friday, extending gains for a thrid day, led by banking stocks. An afternoon rally in US stocks also boosted sentiment despite mixed cues from Asian markets. Stocks in Japan fell, while Sydney, Seoul and Hong Kong saw modest gains. In the US, the the S&P 500 Index erased a drop of almost 3% in its afternoon recovery—the biggest upward reversal since 2010. Oil prices fell over 4%, retreating from an 8% rally in the previous session as the oil market focused on signs of faltering global economic growth and record production of crude. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.43 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty rise over 0.8%The BSE Sensex traded 310.24 points, or 0.87%, up at 36,117.52, and the Nifty 50 rose 77.40 points, or 0.72%, to 10,857.20. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.46% and 0.54%, respectively. All the sectoral indices on BSE traded in positive territory led by finance, which was up 1%. Capital goods, consumer durables, bankex and basic materials rose over 0.8%.
- 9.34 am IST United Bank of India shares jump 11% on govt capital infusionShares of United Bank of India jumped as much as 11.4% to Rs 12.85 per share after the government decided to infuse Rs 2,159 crore in the bank as part of Rs 28,615 crore capital infusion to be done in about half a dozen banks. Read more
- 9.22 am IST Lemon Tree shares surge 12% on JV with Warburg PincusShares of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd surged as much as 12.13% to Rs 77.15 after the company on Thursday said it has entered into a joint venture with global private equity firm Warburg Pincus to form a platform that would jointly invest about ₹3,000 crore to develop student housing and other co-living space in India. Read more
- 9.10 am IST Rupee gains against US dollarThe rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar, tracking gains in its Asian peers as a government shutdown in the US weighs on the dollar. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 70.06 a dollar, up 0.42% from its Thursday’s close of 70.36. Rupee opened at 70.06 a dollar. The 10-year gilt yield was trading at 7.27% from its previous close of 7.276%. So far this year, the rupee has declined 8.85%, while foreign investors have sold $4.61 billion and $6.84 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 8.58 am IST Equity markets witnessed net FII outflow of $5 billionThis year has been a brutal one for emerging markets (EMs), including India, with investor portfolios sinking deeper into the red. Amid stock market volatility, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) fled India and equity markets saw a net outflow of $4.58 billion, the steepest sell-off in a decade. FIIs dumped domestic stocks in the midst of the rupee weakening against the dollar, high crude oil prices, increase in US treasury yields and stronger economic growth in the US, according to analysts. Read more
- 8.50 am IST HDFC group surpasses Tatas in market capFinancial services conglomerate HDFC group has become the most valuable business house in the country, surpassing Tatas, with the cumulative market valuation of its five listed companies surging to Rs10.40 trillion.At close of trade Thursday, the combined market valuation of five HDFC group firms stood at Rs10,40,689.89 crore on BSE. HDFC Bank with a market capitalisation of Rs 572,754.19 crore is the country’s third most valuable firm after TCS and RIL. HDFC has a market cap of Rs 334,684.54 crore, HDFC Standard Life Rs 78,824.31 crore, HDFC AMC Rs 31,540.03 crore and Gruh Finance Rs 22,886.82 crore.As many as 22 Tata group firms have a combined market valuation of Rs10,38,290.08 crore, as per data available on BSE Thursday. Read more
- 8.32 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices rise, gold steadyOil prices jumped as much as 3% to win back a chunk of the ground they lost in the previous session, but growth in U.S. crude stockpiles and ongoing concerns about the global economy kept markets under pressure. Brent crude was up $1.18, or 2.26%, at $53.34 a barrel, having earlier risen as much as 3.1%. It dropped 4.24 percent, or $2.31, the day before to settle at $52.16 per barrel. US WTI crude futures, were at $45.62 a barrel, up 2.26%, or $1.01, after earlier rising 3.6%. They ended Thursday down 3.48 percent, or $1.61, at $44.61 a barrel.Metals: London copper prices climbed for a second session on Friday amid gains in stock and oil markets, but worries over slowing growth in China were expected to drag. Three-month LME copper had risen 0.5% to $6,016 a tonne, while the most-traded contract in Shanghai fell 0.4% to $7,028.72 a tonne.Gold prices were steady near six-month highs, supported by worries over economic growth but pressured by gains in global equity markets. Spot gold had risen 0.1% to $1,276.15 per ounce. The metal on Wednesday hit its highest level since June 19 at $1,279.06. US gold futures inched down 0.2 percent to $1,278.1 per ounce. Reuters
- 8.13 am IST Late rally in US stocks fails to lift Asian marketsWall Street’s wild afternoon rebound failed to reverberate through to Asia on Friday, with the region’s benchmarks putting in a mixed performance and U.S. futures retreating. The yen edged up, heading for its best two-week advance since February. Equity benchmarks fell in Tokyo, saw modest gains in Sydney, Seoul and Hong Kong. Earlier, the the S&P 500 Index erased a drop of almost 3% in its afternoon recovery -- the biggest upward reversal since 2010. In other markets, 10-year Treasury yields held below 2.80%, and oil traded around $46 in New York.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed as of 10:40 a.m. in Tokyo. Japan’s Topix dropped 0.6% and the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.5%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%. Kospi advanced 0.5%. Hang Seng was little changed, and the Shanghai Composite rose 0.1%. Futures on the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.1% after the underlying gauge climbed 0.9% at the close in New York. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%. Bloomberg
First Published: Fri, Dec 28 2018. 08 13 AM IST
