Now pensioners can view passbook using Umang app
New Delhi: Pensioners would now be able to view their pension passbook on mobile phones with the help of Umang app, said the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).
A labour ministry statement said ‘View Pension Passbook’ service for pensioners will be available through Umang app. The introduction of this facility is part of EPFO’s plan to go paperless by August this year and provide all services online.
Read More: How to check your EPF balance on your smartphone
The retirement fund body is already providing various e-services for its stakeholders through Umang app.
Umang app was launched by the government last year and provides access to various government services at one place. It is a common platform for services such as gas booking, Aadhaar, crop insurance, EPF and National Pension System.
Latest News »
- PNB Housing Finance Q4 profit rises 44% at Rs 219 crore
- IRB Infrastructure Developers Q4 profit grows 16% to Rs240 crore
- Cauvery dispute: SC directs Karnataka to release 4 tmcft water to Tamil Nadu
- Vedanta Q4 profit rises 81% to Rs4,802 crore
- Speaker Sumitra Mahajan refers chit fund bill to Standing Committee on Finance
Latest News »
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan refers chit fund bill to Standing Committee on Finance
Cognizant acquires Belgium-based Hedera Consulting
Edelweiss Financial Services Q4 net jumps 46% to Rs248 crore
HPBOSE Class 10 result 2018: Himachal Board Matric results declared on hpbose.org, 63.39% students pass
Oil prices dip on rising US crude inventories, record production