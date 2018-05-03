Now pensioners can view passbook using Umang app

The retirement fund body is already providing various e-services for its stakeholders through Umang app. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Pensioners would now be able to view their pension passbook on mobile phones with the help of Umang app, said the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

A labour ministry statement said ‘View Pension Passbook’ service for pensioners will be available through Umang app. The introduction of this facility is part of EPFO’s plan to go paperless by August this year and provide all services online.

The retirement fund body is already providing various e-services for its stakeholders through Umang app.

Umang app was launched by the government last year and provides access to various government services at one place. It is a common platform for services such as gas booking, Aadhaar, crop insurance, EPF and National Pension System.