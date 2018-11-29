ColdEX files IPO papers with Sebi

Proceeds raised through the IPO will be used for investment in IT Infrastructure; fund the working capital requirements of its subsidiary Coldex Logistics, acquisitions and other strategic initiatives.

New Delhi: ColdEX Ltd, integrated food supply chain and distribution company, has filed draft papers with capital markets watchdog Sebi to float an initial public offering.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of up to 10,10,000 equity shares and an offer-for-sale of up to 16,56,408 equity stocks by SABR India Investment Pvt Ltd, according to the draft papers filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Proceeds raised through the issue will be used for investment in IT Infrastructure; fund the working capital requirements of its subsidiary Coldex Logistics; acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager to the issue. The equity shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

ColdEx Ltd caters to a wide range of industry sectors and business segments, including food service market, FMCG, confectionary, dairy and retail.

