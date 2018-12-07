Sensex up 1% as Opec fails to agree on output cuts

DIIs invested a net of Rs1.06 trillion while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pulled out a net of $4.91 billion in Indian equities. Photo: Mint

Indian markets rose over 1% on Friday as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) ended talks without a deal on production cuts for the first time in nearly five years.

The BSE’s 30 share benchmark Sensex rose 1.02% or 361.12 points to close at 35,673.25, while the National Stock Exchange’s 50 share index Nifty climbed 0.87% to 10,693.70 points.

“The domestic market rebounded today along with the global market which has lightened up hoping for a resolution of the US-China trade war. The OPEC’s decision to delay the final resolution to cut output caused oil prices to fall, boosting sentiment in India,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued to sell equities ahead of state election results. So far in December, DIIs have sold nearly Rs 2,500 crore worth of shares. Year to date, DIIs invested a net of Rs1.06 trillion while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pulled out a net of $4.91 billion in Indian equities.

Analyst attributed the DII selling to booking profit ahead of the final outcome of state assembly elections, which will set the tone for the general elections next year.

“The markets are becoming super-volatile due to a combination of two factors: tweets and actions in US with regards to China and due to Indian state election results. Sharp volatility will be the order of the day,” said Arun Kejriwal, director of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services Pvt Ltd. Results of voting for elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will be declared on Tuesday.

Kotak Mahindra Bank closed 8.53% higher, its biggest single-day rise since September 2013, to Rs 1,282.25 a share. Intraday, it surged as much as 13.87% after CNBC TV reported that Berkshire Hathaway was looking to buy a 10% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank. However, the bank clarified to stock exchanges that it was unaware of any purchase plans by Warren Buffett’s investment firm.

HCL Technologies Ltd fell 5% after the company said it would buy select IBM software products for $1.8 billion. Among the sectoral indices, BSE Bankex and BSE Finance rose the most, with 1.66% and 1.06% gains, respectively.

Globally, most Asian markets were higher on reports suggesting the US Federal Reserve was likely to slow down increasing interest rates.

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said, “Our economy is currently performing very well overall, with strong job creation and gradually rising wages,’’ He added, “In fact, by many national-level measures, our labor market is very strong.’’

Powell’s comments are his final scheduled public remarks before the Fed goes into a blackout period before its December 18-19 policy meeting, at which officials are expected to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point for the fourth time this year.

(Bloomberg contributed to this story)