 Market Live: Sensex rises above 34,000 led by IT stocks, Nifty trades flat - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Live now

Market Live: Sensex rises above 34,000 led by IT stocks, Nifty trades flat

BSE Sensex trades above 34,000 level, while the NIfty 50 trades marginally higher. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Apr 12 2018. 10 45 AM IST
Livemint

Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded higher on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded higher on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices traded little changed on Thursday amid geopolitical tensions over possible US strike on Syria. Asian stocks opened mixed as US stocks fell on Wednesday after President Donald Trump taunted Russia on Twitter to “get ready” for a possible missile strike on Syria. Traders are also awaiting consumer price index-based inflation data due later in the day. The government will issue Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data and CPI data on Thursday. According to Bloomberg analysts estimate, CPI will be at 4.2% in March against 4.44% a month ago, and IIP to be at 7% for February, compared to 7.5% in January.
  • 10.45 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 82.58 points, or 0.24%, to 34,023.02, while the Nifty 50 inched up 9.20 points, or 0.09%, to 10,426.35. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, IT gained most at 2.54%, teck 2.03% and consumer durables 0.50, while metal was down 0.80%, oil and gas 0.72% and telecom 0.58%. BSE MidCap and SmallCap were up 0.17% and 0.23%, respectively.
  • 10.43 am IST Aster DM Healthcare to build hospital in ChinaAster DM Healthcare Ltd said it has signed an agreement with Subramanya Constructions and Development Co. Ltd to construct a new hospital in Chennai. The company’s shares were up 0.26% to Rs171.75.
  • 10.37 am IST Capacite Infraprojects gets repeat orders worth Rs162 croreCapacite Infraprojects Ltd said it has received repeat orders worth Rs162.67 crore from Sea View Developers Pvt. Ltd. Capacite Infraprojects shares gained 1.06% to Rs338.35.
  • 10.35 am IST Global gold prices off 11-week highs after US Fed signals more rate hikesGold prices eased off multi-week highs on Thursday as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting raised expectations of a faster pace of US rate hikes, but concerns about possible US military action against Syria limited losses. After rising for four previous sessions, spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,350.70 an ounce as of 8.49am and US gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,354.5 an ounce.
  • 9.47 am IST OMCs shares fall on rising oil pricesShares of oil marketing companies fell further after crude prices hits a fresh four-year high. Hindustan Petroleum Corp fell 2.3%, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd 2.4%, Indian Oil Corp Ltd 2%
  • 9.45 am IST IT stocks trade higherIT stocks gained after rupee weakened to fresh five-month low. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 1.7%, Infosys Ltd rose 1%, HCL Technology 1%, Tech Mahindra Ltd 1%.
  • 9.43 am IST IDBI Bank shares fall 3% after RBI fineIDBI Bank shares fell 2.8% to Rs70.10 after the Reserve Bank of India imposed a penalty of Rs3 crore on the bank.
  • 9.40 am IST India GDP growth will pick up in 2018-19 to 7.3%, says ADBAsian Development Bank sees improved rural consumption and modest rise in private sector investment aiding growth in the Indian economy even as the debilitating effects of demonetisation and GST dissipate
  • 9.38 am IST Rupee hits fresh five-month low against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Thursday weakened marginally to hit a fresh five-month low against US dollar after surging crude oil prices fuelled concerns about inflation and fiscal slippages. The home currency was trading at 65.37 against US dollar, down 0.09% from its Wednesday’s close of 65.31. It opened at 65.30 and touched a low of 65.39—a level last seen on 15 November 2017. The 10-year bond yield fell marginally to 7.499% from its previous close of 7.542%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 9.36 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 21.70 points, or 0.06%, to 33,962.14, while the Nifty 50 inched down 7.85 points, or 0.08%, to 10,409.30.
First Published: Thu, Apr 12 2018. 09 37 AM IST
Topics: BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Live updates Trading Inflation

Latest News »

Mark to Market »