Sensex, Nifty fall to six-month low, rupee lowest ever

The market has already priced in a 50 basis points RBI rate hike in the next policy, says an analyst. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: The stock markets today witnessed their biggest fall in six months with the BSE’s 30-share Sensex closing 1.34%, or 509.04 points, lower at 37,413.13 points, while the National Stock Exchange’s 50-share Nifty fell 1.32%, or 150.60 points, to close at 11,287.50 points. It was the biggest fall for both the indices since 16 March, and the lowest close since 2 August. In the last two days, Sensex has fallen 976.69 points, or 2.54%.

US-China trade war tensions and a weakening rupee, besides rising crude oil prices hurt investor sentiment. Going ahead, the movement of the rupee and macroeconomic data will play a key role in market direction.

On Tuesday, the Indian rupee tumbled to a fresh record low of 72.74 against the US dollar. It shed 0.34% during the day to close at 72.70. Brent crude gained 0.67% to trade at $77.89 per barrel. It has risen 16.48% so far in 2018.

“The combination of higher crude oil prices, bond yields and rupee are responsible for the negative sentiment. The talks of trade wars added to the woes,” said Hemang Jani, head—advisory—at retail-focused brokerage Sharekhan, owned by BNP Paribas.

Bond yield spiked further, tracking the weakness in the currency. The 10-year bond yield closed at 8.184%, from its previous close of 8.158%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

“The bond market is analysing the measures RBI will take to stem the rupee... The market has already priced in a 50 basis points rate hike in the next policy or maybe before that,” said Jayesh Mehta, head of treasury at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch (BofA-ML).

“The slowdown in flows is apparent and not lending support to the market,” Jani added.

Net inflows into domestic mutual funds dropped 11.39% to ₹ 8,375 crore in August—a five-month low—because of the uncertainties in the market. Inflows from domestic institutional investors (DIIs), which have been the key driver for the equity market this year, dropped to their lowest this year in August. Year to date, DIIs have infused ₹ 70,531.49 crore in Indian equities. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been net sellers with the year to date net sales of $465.62 million.

“There is also a concern on how will the recently-aggressive set of NBFCs (non-banking finance companies) deal with the sudden spike in bond yields, and the continued volatility on that front,” said Sharekhan’s Jani.

The long-term perspective for the market, however, stayed positive. “We need to remember that India has still outperformed the Asia/EM (emerging market) pack for last few months. The market has reacted to the weakening rupee and firm bond yields over last two days and it is a short-term damper,” said Vaibhav Sanghavi, co-chief executive officer of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternative Strategies LLP.

“While valuations have been expensive, these two factors have really bothered the market. The scenario is upbeat from a long-term perspective,” added Sanghavi.

Macro data for August is due this week and will be closely watched, for further cues, along with the rupee movement. The government will issue consumer price inflation and index of industrial production data on 12 September. According to Bloomberg estimates, IIP will be at 6.5% for July from 7% a month ago. Retail inflation may be at 3.78% in August from 4.17% in July.

Ravindra Sonavane contributed to this story.