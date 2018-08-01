Live now
Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty hit record highs, Tata Motors slumps 5%
Both Sensex and Nifty had ended at record highs on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex closed 0.30%t higher at 37,606, marking its fourth straight monthly gain.
Last Modified: Wed, Aug 01 2018. 10 09 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.20 am ISTTata Motors shares fall 5%
- 9.27 am ISTRupee trades flat ahead of RBI policy outcome
- 9.21 am ISTSensex, Nifty open a higher note
- 9.02 am ISTWhich company results to look out for
- 9.02 am ISTOpening bell: Clues to look out before trading today
- Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note today. The Sensex hit a fresh record high of 37,711 today, 105 points higher than the previous close. The Nifty rose to 11,386 at day’s high. Tata Motors shares slumped 5% after the company posted a loss in the June quarter. Reliance Industries, which on Tuesday toppled TCS as India’s most valuable company, moved up 1% after international tribunal awarded in its favour in the gas migration dispute with the Indian government. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) is set to announce its decision on key policy rates later today. 12 out of 15 economists surveyed by Mint expect RBI a 25-basis-point hike in repo rate to 6.5%. Tata Motors Ltd, India’s largest automaker by sales, turned to a surprise consolidated quarterly loss, weighed down by a tepid performance at its British unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Automotive Plc. Asian markets were also trading higher today, tracking firmer Wall Street finish. Global markets inched higher on Tuesday, amid reports that US and China were seeking to resume trade talks to defuse the battle over import tariffs. But the China-U.S. trade relations will be in focus as another report says that Washington plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods have put the focus back on volatile China-U.S. trade relations.
- 9.20 am IST Tata Motors shares fall 5%Tata Motors Ltd fell 5% to Rs 252.25 after the company posted a loss of Rs 1,862.57 crore in the three months through June, compared with a year-earlier profit of Rs 3,199.93 crore.Vedanta Ltd rose 2.7% to Rs 228.1. Its net profit rose 2.1% to Rs 1,533 crore in the three months ended 30 June from Rs1,501 crore a year earlier.Oil marketing companies trading higher. Indian OIl Corp Ltd rose 1.5%, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd 1.5%, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd 1.3%.(Ravindra N. Sonavane/Mint)
- 9.27 am IST Rupee trades flat ahead of RBI policy outcomeMumbai: Indian rupee was trading little changed against US dollar ahead of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bi-monthly policy decision due after 2.30pm today.At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 68.57 a dollar, down 0.03% from its previous close of 68.55. The currency opened at 68.59 a dollar.RBI monetary policy committee may raise policy rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday but is expected to maintain its neutral policy stance given the volatility in crude oil and food prices, economists say.Of the 15 economists surveyed by Mint, 12 expect RBI to raise its repo rate, the rate at which it lends to commercial banks, to 6.5%. Only three economists expect RBI to keep rates unchanged at 6.25%.(Ravindra N. Sonavane/Mint)
- 9.02 am IST Opening bell: Clues to look out before trading today■In the US, stocks rose on Tuesday after a report said the U.S. and China are seeking talks to defuse an escalating trade conflict between the two countries. Equities also posted their biggest monthly gains since the start of the year.■Asian stocks edged higher on Wednesday, taking cues from the positive session seen stateside and following news that the U.S. and China may restart official talks about their months-long trade dispute.■Tata Motors posted its first loss in three years on weak JLR sales. Tata Motors Ltd, India’s largest automaker by sales, turned to a surprise consolidated quarterly loss, weighed down by a tepid performance at its British unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Automotive Plc.■HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh was reappointed as non-executive director on the board of country’s largest mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC), though 22.64% of the shareholders voted against his continuation. ■State-owned lender State Bank of India (SBI) said its investment banking arm SBI Capital Markets Ltd (SBICAPS) will no longer provide debt syndication and debt resolution services.■Payments solution provider Razorpay on Saturday said it has partnered with Bharti Airtel to help the latter’s customers make seamless online payments through UPI (Unified Payment Interface) on the telecom firm’s website and mobile app.■Bank of India’s June quarter (Q1) profit rose 8.4% as the public sector bank recomputed tax provisions made a year earlier. ■The government has sought parliament approval to inject ₹ 980 crore ($142.87 million) in ailing national carrier Air India Ltd during the current fiscal year, after efforts to find a buyer for its 76% stake in the carrier failed.■Vedanta Resources Plc Chairman Anil Agarwal’s family trust offered about $1 billion in cash to take the London-listed miner private. (Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)
First Published: Wed, Aug 01 2018. 09 02 AM IST
Topics: Sensex Nifty 50 live updates stock market today RIL
Latest News »
- Is the Congress reshaping itself in BJP’s image?
- Rupee trades flat against US dollar ahead of RBI policy outcome
- What makes Voluntary Provident Fund a better investment choice than PPF
- Gas migration dispute: India to challenge arbitration order in favour of RIL
- End of the road for Eon as Hyundai readies for new safety norms