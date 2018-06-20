Bond yields fall after RBI bond purchase announcement

The rupee strengthened against the US dollar to 68.09, up 0.44% from its previous close of 68.38. Photo: HT

Mumbai: Yields on the 10-year government bonds dropped 6 basis points on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced an open market purchase of bonds. This was the fourth consecutive sessions when the bond yields fell.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.786%, from its Tuesday’s close of 7.865%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Late on Tuesday, RBI announced a purchase of government securities in five different maturities for a total of up to Rs10,000 crore via open market operations (OMO) on 21 June. This was the second OMO since mid-May.

“Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under Open Market Operations “, RBI said in a statement.

Moreover, traders also await minutes of the June RBI meeting due later in the day for cues on the outlook for monetary policy.

Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened against the US dollar to 68.09, up 0.44% from its previous close of 68.38.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 6.6%, while foreign investors have sold $590.60 million and $5.37 billion in equity and debt markets respectively.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.12% or 42.87 points to 35,329.61. Since January, it has gained 3.61%.