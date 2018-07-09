What to look out for in Q1 Results 2018 https://t.co/ZmlR9Fbttw— Livemint (@livemint) July 9, 2018
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare gains; Pharma, banking stocks lead
BSE Sensex trades higher by 150 points, while the Nifty 50 rises above 10,800. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Jul 09 2018. 10 54 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 advanced on Monday as investors shifted focus on corporate earnings from trade tensions. The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar, tracking gains in other Asian currencies and ahead of key consumer price inflation data this week. Moreover, Asian share markets advanced as favourable US jobs data whetted risk appetites. Oil prices pushed higher as the US dollar eased following the jobs report. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.53 am IST Oil prices edge up as investors eye tight marketOil prices rose on Monday as investors focused on tight market conditions after data late last week showed US crude inventories fell to their lowest in more than three years. Global benchmark Brent rose 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $77.48 a barrel. US crude futures added 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $74.09. Official data that came out on Thursday, a day later than normal due to the July 4 public holiday, showed inventories at Cushing, the delivery point for U.S. crude futures, fell to their lowest in 3-1/2 years.(Reuters)
- 10.20 am IST What to look out for in Q1 Results 2018Investors would focus on cues about the sustainability of Q1 earnings, any change in trends, and emerging threats and opportunities
- 10.02 am IST Sterlite Technologies shares rise 5% on acquisitionShares of Sterlite Technologies Ltd rose 5% to Rs305.85 after the company said that its unit Sterlite Technologies S.p.A. has entered into a share purchase agreement to buy a 100% stake in Metallurgica Bresciana S.p.A., a European specialized optical cable manufacturer based in Italy.
- 9.33 am IST Fortis shares jump 3% on IHH Healthcare bidFortis Healthcare Ltd shares rose 3% to Rs142.50 after Mint reported that IHH Healthcare Bhd is likely to acquire control of Fortis with a binding offer to buy at least 51% in the troubled Indian hospital operator for ₹ 4,700-5,400 crore. IHH Healthcare outbid TPG-backed Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd, the only other contender for Fortis, by placing a higher per share offer for the promoters and also offering to buy out Fortis’s non-promoter shareholders at a 10-15% premium to the agreed purchase price.
- 9.27 am IST TCS shares trade lower ahead of Q1 results tomorrowShares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 1% to Rs1,900 ahead of its June quarter earnings on Tuesday. According to 15 Bloomberg analyst estimates, the company may post a net profit of Rs6985.40 crore, while revenues will be at Rs33,966 crore.
- 9.15 am IST Rupee gains against US dollar in early tradeThe Indian rupee on Monday strengthened against the US dollar, tracking gains in other Asian currencies and ahead of key consumer price inflation (CPI) data this week. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 68.59 a dollar, up 0.42% from its previous close of 68.88. The currency opened at 68.51 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.865% from its Friday’s close of 7.87%. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 6.9%, while foreign investors have sold $548.90 million and $5.98 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.(Ravindra N. Sonavane/Mint)
- 8.55 am IST Sensex, Nifty likely to be volatile this week as Q1 earnings kickstartKey companies that will report first-quarter earnings this week are IndusInd Bank, TCS and Infosys.
- 8.47 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian stocks advanced in the morning trade, tracking the positive closing in the US over the weekend. Investors await developments on trade tariffs between the US and China. S&P 500 rose 0.85% to 2,759.■ Strengthening US dollar, lack of foreign investment and concerns over rising crude oil prices are likely to keep the rupee under pressure this week and may push it past 70 mark, say bankers.■ State-owned Bank of Baroda is in the process of selling its domestic loan exposure in Essar Steel Ltd worth ₹ 1,200 crore to Hong Kong-based loan and bond trading firm SC Lowy, reports Mint, citing two people familiar with the matter.■ Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd is likely to acquire control of Fortis Healthcare Ltd with a binding offer to buy at least 51% in the troubled Indian hospital operator for ₹ 4,700-5,400 crore, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the bid details.■ The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has sought details from the telecom department of the process being followed in the proposed Idea Cellular-Vodafone India merger amid delays in deal closure, reports The Economic Times.■ The newly-inducted Boeing 737 Max plane of private carrier Jet Airways (India) Ltd was pulled out of operations again, the second time in less than a week, as an engine snag forced the airline to ground the plane in Mumbai for more than a day.■ Ashok Leyland Ltd is gearing up to expand its light commercial vehicle business (LCV), international operations and defence mobility segment, according to company Chairman, reports PTI.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)
First Published: Mon, Jul 09 2018. 08 48 AM IST