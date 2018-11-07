Diwali Muhurat trading: Sensex surges 300 points, Nifty reclaims 10,600

Stock exchanges hold a special session on Diwali. Photo: Mint

Stock markets started Samvat 2075 on a positive note. The Sensex rose 300 points while Nifty reclaimed the 10,600 mark in the early part of the special one-hour Muhurat trading session. As Diwali marks the beginning of the Samvat 2075, the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali, it is believed that muhurat trading on this day brings wealth and prosperity throughout the year. Stock exchanges hold a special one-hour session on Diwali.

Global markets were mostly higher today after sharp US election gains for the opposition Democrats, but the outcome, which casts doubt on further tax cuts in the US, hit the dollar and sent Treasury yields lower. With Democrats winning the House of Representatives majority and Republicans clinching control of the Senate, President Donald Trump’s party loses full control of Congress. The results dim chances for any major fiscal initiative from the administration that might have triggered yield gains and hence a stronger greenback.

“The good news in a way for markets is that there was an uncertainty that’s now been removed. We know where we stand for the next two years, and investors will focus back on the fundamentals, which are (company) earnings growth and the economy,” said Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance Group.

Attention will also focus on Trump’s hard line on trade tariffs, which he can impose without Congressional approval. That keeps alive worries about a trade war between China and the United States.

Oil prices were soft after a 2% fall the previous day, with Brent crude futures down 0.25 percent to just below $72 a barrel.

With Agency Inputs