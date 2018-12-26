Asia"s worst performing currency in 2018 is expected to redeem itself next year, considering that global factors may be more conducive to a stronger Indian rupee, writes @aparnaviyer02 https://t.co/NoUMb3DTDs— Mint Mark to Market (@livemint_m2m) December 25, 2018
Markets LIVE: Sensex dives 280 points, Nifty below 10600, HUL shares fall 2%
Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Infosys and Kotak Bank are among major losers on key indices. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Dec 26 2018. 09 37 AM IST
- 9.37 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty trade lower
- 9.30 am ISTAviation, OMC stocks gain as oil prices fall
- 9.23 am ISTHUL shares fall over 2% on anti-profiteering authority order
- 9.10 am ISTRupee gains against US dollar
- 8.55 am ISTSensex, Nifty may feel the heat as stocks get singed worldwide
- 8.48 am ISTCommodity corner: Oil prices mixed, gold trade higher
- 8.42 am ISTJapan stocks pare gain, Shanghai trades mixed
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 declined for a fourth straight day on Wednesday as global stock markets remained under selling pressure over political uncertainty in the US and worries of global economic slowdown. The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar after Brent crude dropped below $50 a barrel. Asian equities were shaky following a Christmas eve plunge in US stocks. Japanese stocks pared early gains. Korean shares fell after a holiday, and Shanghai stocks were little changed. Australia and Hong Kong were closed. Oil prices were mixed in thin trading as US oil rebounded from steep losses in the previous session, while international Brent benchmark traded lower. Indian markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Christmas Day. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.37 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty trade lowerThe BSE Sensex traded 289.81 points, or 0.82%, down at 35,180.34. The Sensex opened at 35,470.15 and hit a low of 35,160.78. The Nifty 50 fell 73.80 points, or 0.69%, to 10,589.70. The 50-share index opened at 10,635.45 and fell to a low of 10,575.05.The BSE midcap and smallcap indices declined 1.065 and 0.96%, respectively. All the sectoral indices on BSE, except oil and gas, traded lower dragged mainly by IT, teck, basic materials, and healthcare, which fell over 1%.
- 9.30 am IST Aviation, OMC stocks gain as oil prices fallShares of oil marketing companies and airlines advanced after crude oil prices fell over 8% in last two sessions. Shares of HPCL, Indian Oil and BPCL rose over 1.5%. SpiceJet shares gained over 3%. Jet Airways and InterGlobe Aviation rose 1% each.Oil prices fell below $50 a barrel for the first time since July 2017 as broader financial market turmoil and worries over US supply countered signals from the OPEC+ coalition that it may extend or deepen output cuts. Futures fell as much as 1.1 per cent, after Monday’s 6.2 per cent drop. Read more
- 9.23 am IST HUL shares fall over 2% on anti-profiteering authority orderShares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd fell as much as 2.32% to Rs 1,742 per share after GST anti-profiteering watchdog, National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA), said on Monday HUL has allegedly profiteered to the extent of ₹383 crore after the large scale GST rate cut last November. An order from the NAA posted on its website said that, after allowing for certain deductions, the confirmed amount of tax benefit that the company has not passed on to consumers was assessed at ₹383 crore. NAA asked HUL to deposit ₹223 crore in central and state consumer welfare funds as the company had proactively deposited ₹160 crore with the central consumer welfare fund, set up under the anti-profiteering laws.
- 9.10 am IST Rupee gains against US dollarThe Indian rupee gained against the US dollar after Brent crude dropped below $50 a barrel and comments from US President Donald Trump expressing confidence in the Treasury secretary, federal reserve and US economy. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 69.82 a dollar, up 0.46% from its Monday’s close of 70.14. Rupee opened at 69.93 a dollar and touched a high of 69.79 a dollar. The 10-year gilt yield was trading at 7.235% from its previous close of 7.287%.
- 8.55 am IST Sensex, Nifty may feel the heat as stocks get singed worldwideIndian stocks may extend this year’s declines when markets reopen on Wednesday with renewed turmoil in Washington rattling investor confidence. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average 5% on Tuesday, widening its drop to 21% from its 2 October peak, as it took cues from the S&P 500’s worst trading session before the Christmas holiday. Chinese shares, the other major Asian market open on Tuesday, also declined as investors shrugged off a pledge by the government to do more to support companies. Read more
- 8.48 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices mixed, gold trade higherOil prices were mixed in thin trading as the US benchmark rebounded from steep losses in the previous session, even though concern over the health of the global economy continued to overshadow the market in the longer term. US WTI crude futures, were up 35 cents, or 0.82%, at $42.88 per barrel, at 0152 GMT, having at one point risen as high as 2% from the last close. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil futures were down 16 cents or 0.32% at $50.31 a barrel, having skidded 6.2% in the previous session to $50.47 a barrel, the weakest since August 2017.Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as the dollar firmed but hovered near a six-month high, supported by political instability in the United States and concerns about a global economic slowdown. Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $1,265.46 per ounce as of 0052 GMT. The metal touched $1,270.50 in early trade, its highest level since June 25. US gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,268.10 per ounce.Metals: Chinese copper prices edged higher on Wednesday after the market recovered after two days of declines but gains were capped by concerns over slowing global economic growth. The most-traded copper contract in Shanghai added 0.3% to 48,040 yuan ($6,977.89) a tonne. Reuters
- 8.42 am IST Japan stocks pare gain, Shanghai trades mixedJapanese stocks recouped a portion of their biggest daily slide in more than two years, though came off their highs Wednesday after CNN reported that President Donald Trump’s frustration with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is rising. U.S. equity futures dipped. The yen eased, while Treasury yields ticked higher. Korean shares fell after a holiday, and Shanghai stocks were little changed. Australia and Hong Kong were closed.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was up 0.3% as of 11:07 a.m. Tokyo time. The Topix Index rose 1.2% after advancing as much as 2%. It slumped 4.9% Tuesday. Futures on the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.2%. The underlying gauge is 7 points away from completing a full-blown bear-market drop. The Kospi Index was down 1.4%. Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%. Bloomberg
First Published: Wed, Dec 26 2018. 08 42 AM IST
Topics: sensex Nifty BSE NSE Live updates
