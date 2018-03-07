 Market Wrap: Sensex closes 284 points down, Nifty near 10150 as PNB fraud probe widens - Livemint
Market Wrap: Sensex closes 284 points down, Nifty near 10150 as PNB fraud probe widens

BSE Sensex closed lower by 284.11 points at 33,033.09, while the Nifty 50 fell 95.05 points to close at 10,154.20. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Mar 07 2018. 05 21 PM IST
Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 closed lower on Wednesday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices posted losses for the sixth straight session on Wednesday as global stocks markets declined and PNB fraud investigation widened. Global equity markets fell as concerns of global trade war intensified after the resignation of White House economic adviser Gary Cohn. Banking stocks extended losses, with the Nifty PSU Bank fell over 3.5%, after senior executives of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank appeared before SFIO as investigative agencies expanded their probe into the $2 billion PNB fraud. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 3.35 pm IST Closing bellBSE Sensex closed lower by 284.11 points, or 0.85%, to 33,033.09, while the Nifty 50 fell 95.05 points, or 0.93%, to close at 10,154.20. All the sectoral indices on BSE, except FMCG and consumer durables, ended in negative territory led by telecom, which was down 2.28%, capital goods 1.94%, power 1.86% and industrials 1.79%.
  • 2.19 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 254.49 points, or 0.76%, to 33,062.71, while the Nifty 50 declined 81 points, or 0.79%, to 10,168.25. BSE MidCap was down 1.20% and SmallCap fell 1.87%. All the sectoral indices on BSE, except IT and consumer durables, traded lower led by power, which was down 1.70%, capital goods 1.52%, telecom 1.44% and bankex 1.42%.
  • 2.15 pm IST Rupee erases gains, trades lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee erased all the morning gains and weakened against US dollar after local equity markets fell for the sixth session amid a widening probe into Punjab National Bank’s $2 billion fraud. The rupee was trading at 64.99, down 0.05% from its previous close of 65.11. The home currency opened at 64.88 and touched a high and a low of 64.87 and 65.01, respectively. Yields on 10-year government bonds were at 7.747% compared to Tuesday’s close of 7.779%.
  • 2.10 pm IST European stock markets open lowerEuropean stock markets dropped at the open following losses in Asia, which came after the resignation of US President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor. London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.4% to 7,117.49 points. In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 shed 0.4% to 12,060.09 points the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.4% to 5,151.69.
  • 2.07 pm IST PSU banks facing over Rs20,000 crore of losses on bonds in January-MarchIndia’s state-run banks—already bruised by the sprawling Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case and soaring provisions for bad loans—are facing much higher losses on their bond holdings, said brokerage firm Credit Suisse. The brokerage warned that state-run banks, which are typically the largest investors in sovereign securities, could lose more than Rs20,000 crore ($3.1 billion) in the January-March quarter, due to a continued spike in bond yields and as they held more bonds than are required by the regulator.
  • 12.38 pm IST Global gold prices gain as trade war fears weigh on dollar, equitiesGold prices inched up to their highest in a week as the dollar weakened and equities dropped after US President Donald Trump said he would push ahead with punitive tariffs on imports, rekindling fears of a potential trade war. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,335.02 per ounce by 8.44am, having hit $1,340.42 an ounce earlier in the session, its highest since 26 February. US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.1% to $1,336.30 per ounce.
  • 12.35 pm IST Newgen Software Technologies gets project from Madhya PradeshNewgen Software Technologies Ltd said the company has received an order for the digitization project of the district courts and tehsil courts in Madhya Pradesh for Rs53.2 crore. Shares were trading 1.11% lower at Rs236.25.
  • 12.33 pm IST Tata Motors says will probe leaking of financial resultsTata Motors said in a statement that the company will probe the leak of financial information for the quarter ended in December 2015. Tata Motors said, “It is fully committed to ensuring confidentiality of such price sensitive information.” “While the company has robust policies and processes to manage such price sensitive information, we will investigate this incident thoroughly to identify and address process gaps and fix accountability,” added the company
  • 11.30 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 170.66 points, or 0.51%, to 33,146.54, while the Nifty 50 declined 61 points, or 0.60%, to 10,188.25.
  • 11.27 am IST Tata Motors JLR sales down 2.6% in FebruaryTata Motors Ltd said Jaguar Land Rover retail sales declined 2.6% to 39,911 in February compared to a year ago. “Solid demand in China (3.3% up) and other overseas markets (1.5% up) was offset by lower sales in the UK (15.2% down for the month) and Europe (6.9% down), where trading conditions remained challenging,” said the company in a BSE filing. Tata Motors shares rose 1.41% to Rs351.50.
  • 11.25 am IST Edelweiss Financial Services unit to issue NCDs worth Rs500 croreEdelweiss Financial Services Ltd said Edelweiss Retail Finance has planned a public issue of NCDs for a total amount of Rs500 crore. Shares fell 3.54% to Rs254.60
  • 11.20 am IST Ramco Systems gets new orderRamco Systems Ltd has received an order from PORR Qatar Construction WLL, part of the European construction major PORR Group. Shares traded 0.83% lower at Rs441.40
  • 11.17 am IST Bio Medicine shares fall 4%Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd fell 4% to Rs 5.85 after the company informed to exchanges that its Taloja plant operation suspended temporary due to pollution issues.
  • 10.23 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 33.31 points, or 0.10%, to 33,283.89, while the Nifty 50 declined 23.40 points, or 0.23%, to 10,225.85. BSE MidCap and SmallCap were down 0.25% and 0.61%, respectively. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, IT was up 0.67%, teck 0.57% and FMCG 0.44%, whereas metal fell 0.85%, realty 0.72% and bankex 0.59%. The Nifty PSU Bank was down 1.34%.
  • 10.20 am IST IT stocks trade higherIT stocks trades higher. Mindtree rose 2.6%, Hexaware rose 2.1%, HCL Technology Ltd 2%, NIIT Tech 1.6%, Tech Mahindra Ltd 1.4%, Wipro Ltd 1.2%, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd 0.9%, Infosys Ltd 0.8%.
  • 10.17 am IST Harrisons Malayalam shares rise on block dealHarrisons Malayalam Ltd shares rose 5% to Rs83 after huge block deal. Around 1.3 million share or 7% stake of the company changed hands in a block deal. Details of the buyers and sellers were not known.
  • 9.43 am IST Adani group stocks trade lowerAdani group stocks extended its fall after BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday called industrialist Gautam Adani the “biggest NPA (non-performing asset) trapeze artiste in PSUs”. Adani Ports fell 2.2%, Adani Enterprises Ltd 2.6%, Adani Power Ltd 3.2% and Adani Transmission Ltd was down 1.4%.
  • 9.40 am IST Banking stocks fall further as PNB fraud probe widensBanking stocks extended its fall after Senior executives of private sector lenders ICICI Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd appeared before the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on Tuesday as investigative agencies expanded their probe into the alleged bank fraud by companies linked to Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi. ICICI Bank Ltd fell 1.6%, Punjab National Bank 1.6%, State Bank of India 1.2%, Bank of Baroda 1.2%, Federal Bank 1%, Yes Bank 1%, IndusInd Bank 0.7%, Axis Bank 0.6%.
  • 9.37 am IST Dilip Buildcon shares gain on receipt of new projectDilip Buildcon Ltd shares rose 2.4% to Rs1,006 after the company said it won order worth Rs917 crore from National Highways Authority of India for a new Hybrid Annuity Project in Jharkhand.
  • 9.35 am IST The fight to the finish against banking fraudsThe cleansing of the Indian banking system now seems to have reached an advanced stage. After the recent issuance of a new framework for the resolution of stressed assets by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the government is working on reducing the possibility of bank frauds.
  • 9.33 am IST Rupee trades higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee and Asian currencies strengthened against the US dollar, after North Korea said it is willing to hold talks with the US on denuclearization. The rupee was trading at 64.89, up 0.12% from its previous close of 65.11. The home currency opened at 64.88 and touched a high of 64.87 a dollar. Yields on 10-year government bonds were at 7.766% compared to Tuesday’s close of 7.779%.
  • 9.30 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 90.34 points, or 0.27%, to 33,226.86, while the Nifty 50 declined 37.55 points, or 0.37%, to 10,211.70.
First Published: Wed, Mar 07 2018. 09 31 AM IST
Topics: BSE Sensex Nifty 50 closing bell Sensex closing Nifty closing

