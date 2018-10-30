The fear gauge, or NSE"s India volatility index, is hovering around the 19 mark. https://t.co/4ksiFqHX4y— Livemint (@livemint) October 30, 2018
Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; HDFC AMC in focus
SGX Nifty Futures traded 24 points down at 10,252, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Oct 30 2018. 08 40 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open lower on Tuesday following their Asian peers amid escalating trade tensions between the US and China. Both the indices rose over 2% in the previous session. SGX Nifty Futures traded 24 points down at 10,252, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Asian stocks traded mixed as investors reacted to the prospect of U.S. tariffs on all Chinese imports that weighed on American equities. Following selloff in global markets, oil and gold prices too eased. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.40 am IST Commodity corner: Oil, gold prices slipOil: Oil prices fell, dragged down by ongoing weakness in global stock markets and by signs of rising global supply despite looming sanctions on Iran’s crude exports. Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $76.78 a barrel, down 56 cents, or 0.8%, from their last close. U.S. WTI crude futures were at $66.78 a barrel, down 26 cents, or 0.4%, from their last settlement.Gold: Global gold prices eased, sliding off a more than three-month peak in the previous session, pressured by a strong dollar and as investors returned to riskier assets following a recent sell-off in global stocks. Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,225.71 per ounce at 13:34 a.m. ET (1734 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled down $8.20, or 0.7 percent, at 1,227.60.Metals: Shanghai base metal prices fell in early trade on Tuesday on a stronger dollar and a report that the United States is planning tariffs on an additional $257 billion of Chinese goods. Three-month LME copper slipped 0.4% to $6,134 a tonne. Zinc was hit hardest, falling as much as 1.5 percent in London to a two-week low of $2,580.5 a tonne. Reuters
- 8.35 am IST Why Sensex, Nifty rebound may just be a one-off thing
- 8.25 am IST Asian stocks mixed as U.S.-China trade tensions escalateAsian stocks traded mixed Tuesday as investors reacted to the prospect of U.S. tariffs on all Chinese imports that weighed on American equities. The dollar steadied while the yuan dropped to its weakest in a decade. Equities rose in Japan as the yen dipped and also in South Korea as S&P 500 Index futures climbed. Chinese shares fluctuated while Hong Kong and Australian stocks underperformed.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3%. Topix index climbed 0.9%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.8%. Kospi index climbed 0.5%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%. Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.3% to 2,652.00. Bloomberg
First Published: Tue, Oct 30 2018. 08 40 AM IST
