How to update Aadhaar address before the new facility gets off the ground

Currently, UIDAI also provides an online facility for changing Aadhaar address.

The Unique Identification Authority of India will make it easier to change your address in the Aadhaar identification card. The Aadhaar card is an identification card containing the 12-digit UID or unique identity number. The UIDAI proposes to start a new service from April 1 to help Aadhaar-holders who do not have valid proof of residence of the current location to update their address easily, according to a PTI report. Often people staying in rented accommodation face problems in updating their address and in availing services for which Aadhaar is required.

Under the new proposed system, Aadhaar-holders can opt for the Aadhaar letter containing a secret PIN from the UIDAI website. “Residents who do not have acceptable proof of address may submit their request for address verification through the Aadhaar letter. Once the letter is received by the resident, he/she can use the secret PIN to update his/her address on the SSUP or Aadhaar Self-Service Update Portal,” the UIDAI said in a notification, according to the PTI report.

The Aadhaar body plans to start a pilot project from January 1, 2019, the report said, citing an UIDAI official.

Currently, Aadhaar cardholders can update their address through both online and offline methods. In the offline method, the cardholder has to visit an Aadhaar enrolment and updation centre and has to carry the original documents. The UIDAI on its website has mentioned any of the 35 documents as supporting proof for address change. These include passport, bank statement/ passbook, post office account statement/passbook, ration card, voter ID, and driving licence.

For online change of address, the cardholder needs to visit UIDAI’s Aadhaar Self-Service Update Portal (SSUP). Since the address change request has to be OTP authenticated, a registered mobile number is mandatory to receive the password for login.

After OTP authentication, scan and upload any one of the 35 supporting documents for address change. Then select the BPO service provider who will process the request. The cardholder gets a update request number (URN) after the user submits a request for change in address details. The Aadhaar self-service portal also lets users track the status of their request.