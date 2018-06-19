Live now
Stock Market LIVE: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank in focus today
BSE Sesnex and NSE’s Nifty 50 closed lower in the previous session. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Jun 19 2018. 08 37 AM IST
Highlights
- 8.35 am ISTStocks in focus today
- 8.25 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Asian stocks skidded to a four-month low on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on Chinese goods in an escalating tit-for-tat trade war between the world’s two biggest economies that has rattled financial markets, reported Reuters. Oil prices fell on expectations that producer cartel OPEC and key ally Russia will gradually increase output. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.35 am IST Stocks in focus today■ At least three foreign investors, including Baillie Gifford and Co., Abu Dhabi Investment Council, Noosa, and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, have cut their shareholdings in ICICI Bank, according to filings with the stock exchange, and two executives familiar with the development.■ Low-fare airline SpiceJet Ltd will add 14 domestic flights from 1 July, including new routes and new flights in existing routes.■ Lupin Ltd, India’s third-largest drug maker, on Monday said it has tied up with Japan’s Nichi-Iko for the distribution, promotion and sale of Lupin’s recently filed biosimilar Etanercept in Japan.■ Yes Bank said it has received approval from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for acting as custodian of securities.■ AU Small Finance Bank said it has received shareholders approval to raise Rs1,000 crore from Singapore-based investment firm Temasek.■ HDFC Bank Ltd, the world’s most expensive major lender, is considering relying entirely on the Indian market for a share sale that could raise as much as Rs15,500 crore.(Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)
- 8.25 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading todayUS stocks end lower; Asian markets see a mixed opening US stocks fell on Monday as a potential trade war between the US and China—the world’s largest economies in the world—left Wall Street rattled. Asian markets were mixed in early trade, with Japanese stocks lower and South Korean stocks largely flat.Arun Jaitley hints at no cut in excise duty on petrol, dieselUnion minister Arun Jaitley urged citizens to pay their due share of taxes “honestly” to reduce dependence on oil as a revenue source, and virtually ruled out any cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel saying it could prove to be counter-productive.(Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)
First Published: Tue, Jun 19 2018. 08 36 AM IST
