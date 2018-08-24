Following the Avadh Snacks acquisition, Prataap Snacks shares is now priced for such perfection that there seems no room for any error. https://t.co/AizCjTZ8r3— Livemint (@livemint) August 24, 2018
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 80 points dragged by ICICI Bank, Infosys; Nifty near 11550
BSE Sensex trades marginally higher, while the Nifty 50 hovers around 11,570. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Aug 24 2018. 10 38 AM IST
- 10.33 am ISTInfosys shareholders approves issue of bonus share
- 10.13 am ISTPrataap Snacks shares down over 5%
- 9.44 am ISTAshok Leyland forays into tracked vehicle business
- 9.30 am ISTHDFC AMC offers more bang for buck, valuation still stretched
- 9.27 am ISTAxis Bank shares gain 1%
- 9.23 am ISTHexaware Tech shares fall 16% on block deal
- 9.18 am ISTRupee weakens further against US dollar
- 9.05 am ISTCommodity Corner: Oil prices rise, gold steady
- 8.43 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded little changed on Friday after rising to record highs in the previous session as global markets struggle amid rising trade tensions. Stocks in Asia were mixed as US-China trade talks produced no breakthrough, while the dollar retained gains ahead of an address from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. The Indian rupee along with emerging Asian currencies weakened against the US dollar. The rupee opened at 70.20 a dollar and touched a low of 70.23. Oil prices rose and US futures were little changed. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.33 am IST Infosys shareholders approves issue of bonus shareInfosys Ltd said that its shareholders approved the proposal to increase authorized share capital to enable issue of bonus shares. Infosys shares traded 0.64% down at Rs 1390.20. During the day, the stock hit a high of Rs 1403 and a low of Rs 1388.80.
- 10.13 am IST Prataap Snacks shares down over 5%Shares of Prataap Snacks Ltd traded 5.32% lower at Rs 1217. In intraday trade, the stock fell as much as 6.54% to Rs 1202.45. Prataap Snacks Ltd, the Indore-based listed snack manufacturer, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Avadh Snacks Pvt Ltd, a Gujarat based snack foods company for Rs 148 crore.
- 9.44 am IST Ashok Leyland forays into tracked vehicle businessAshok Leyland Ltd said that it has forayed into tracked vehicle business by winning a tender for developmental work tracked vehicle. The company said it will collaborate with Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, Chennai for manufacturing of light weight clutch for the design and development of weight optimized 1500 hp automatic transmission for main battle tanks. Ashok Leyland shares traded 0.08% up at Rs 132.20 after hitting a high of Rs 133.25.
- 9.30 am IST HDFC AMC offers more bang for buck, valuation still stretchedSome analysts view HDFC AMC’s valuation as still rich, which explains the fact its share price has hardly gained since its listing premium
Some analysts view HDFC AMC"s valuation as still rich, which explains the fact its share price has hardly gained since its listing premium. https://t.co/FppYe0lbWl— Livemint (@livemint) August 24, 2018
- 9.23 am IST Hexaware Tech shares fall 16% on block dealShares of Hexaware Technologies Ltd slumped as much as 16.5% to Rs 415.20 after around 23.3 million shares or 7.8% stake of the company changed hands in a block deal, Bloomberg reported. Mint earlier reported that private equity firm Baring Private Equity Asia is selling its stake worth almost Rs 1,120 crore in IT services company Hexaware. Baring PE Asia currently holds a 71.25% stake in the IT company, through an entity called HT Global IT Solutions Holdings Ltd.
- 9.18 am IST Rupee weakens further against US dollarThe Indian rupee along with emerging Asian currencies weakened against the US dollar on Friday as prospects for a quick resolution of the US-China trade war faded after two days of talks ended with little progress. Traders are waiting for a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the day. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 70.23 a dollar, down 0.15%, from its Thursday’s close of 70.11. The home currency opened at 70.20 a dollar and touched a low of 70.23.
- 9.05 am IST Commodity Corner: Oil prices rise, gold steadyOil: Oil prices rose on expectations that US sanctions on Iran will cut significant volumes of crude from the market towards the end of the year, but trading was muted due to the unresolved trade dispute between Washington and Beijing. Brent crude oil futures were at $74.93 per barrel at 8.15am, up 20 cents, or 0.3%, from their last close. US WTI crude futures were at $68.08 per barrel, up 25 cents, or 0.3%.Gold: Gold prices held firm, after falling nearly 1% in the previous session and sentiment for the yellow metal remained negative amid an outlook for rising US interest rates. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,186.35 an ounce at 6.30am, after falling about $10 on Thursday. US gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,192.40 an ounce.Metals: London copper prices edged down in early Asian trade on Friday, moving lower for a third straight session due to a stronger dollar and after US and Chinese officials ended two days of trade talks without any major breakthroughs. London Metal Exchange copper is still on course to end the week 0.7% higher, which would mark its first weekly jump since the week ended 27 July, as the trade talks fuelled optimism. The metal remains down 5.2% this month on concerns the US-China trade row will hurt demand for industrial metals and is heading for its worst month since August 2016. Reuters
- 8.43 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian stocks opened lower, tracking the losses in the US stocks. Overnight, US stocks closed lower. S&P 500 lost 0.17% to 2,856.■ The board of Britannia Industries approved a share split in 1:2 ratio to make the stock more affordable for small retail investors and increase liquidity, reports PTI.■ Reliance Communications Ltd said it has completed the sale of its media convergence nodes and related infrastructure assets worth Rs 2,000 crore to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd.■ Construction and engineering company Larsen and Toubro Ltd approved a share buyback worth Rs9,000 crore at Rs1,500 apiece. The stock closed at Rs1,349 yesterday. Read more.■ Private equity firm Baring Private Equity Partners Asia will sell about 8.4% stake of Hexaware Technologies through block deals on Friday.■ Lenders of Ruchi Soya have approved the Rs 6,000 crore bid of Adani Wimar to acquire the debt-ridden edible oil firm, reports PTI.■ The Ramky group which sold controlling stake in a group firm to global private equity major is in talks to sell two road assets, reports The Economic Times.■ A consortium of lenders, led by the State Bank of India, is looking for a bidder to replace Lanco Devihalli Highways Ltd, a subsidiary of Lanco Infratech, as the operator of a road project in Karnataka to recover loans.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)With inputs from Reuters, agencies
First Published: Fri, Aug 24 2018. 08 45 AM IST
