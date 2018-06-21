Bank of Maharashtra shares slump 7% after CEO’s arrest, hit fresh 52-week low
The Economic Offences Wing of Pune police on Wednesday arrested six people, including the serving and a former CMD of Bank of Maharashtra in a cheating case.
New Delhi: Shares of Bank of Maharashtra continued to fall for the second straight session on Thursday, dropping over 7% to hit a 52-week low, following the arrest of its chief executive officer in a cheating case. Bank of Maharashtra shares, after a weak opening, extended losses by falling 7.20% to Rs 12.50—its 52-week low—as the session progressed on BSE.
On NSE, stock of the company tumbled 7.11%to hit its one-year low of Rs 12.40. The Economic Offences Wing of Pune police on Wednesday arrested six people, including the serving and a former CMD of Bank of Maharashtra in a cheating case lodged against real estate developer D S Kulkarni and his wife, an official said.
The bank’s present CEO and managing director Ravindra Marathe, executive director Rajendra Gupta, zonal manager Nityanand Deshpande, and bank’s former CMD Sushil Muhnot, were arrested on Wednesday.
Meanwhile in a statement, Bank of Maharashtra said its exposure to D S Kulkarni Developers was around Rs 94.52 crore, which was fully secured. “Our total outstanding exposure to DS Kulkarni Developers is to the tune of Rs 94.52 crore which is fully secured with primary and collateral securities,” it said.
