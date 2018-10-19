The journey of the women has given rise to fresh protests at the Sabarimala temple. #Sabarimala https://t.co/08zi7eUEQI— Livemint (@livemint) October 19, 2018
Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex dives 480 points, Reliance shares fall 6%
The BSE Sensex falls nearly 500 points, while the Nifty 50 trades below 10,350. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Oct 19 2018. 09 17 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 fell over 1% on Friday, following losses in Asian peers. Stocks in Asia slipped further as China posted its weakest economic growth since the global financial crisis, adding to market concerns about trade disputes, rising US interest rates and Italy’s free-spending budget. Moreover, investors were cautious amid ongoing corporate earnings season. Oil prices nudged higher but were set for a second weekly drop amid higher US crude inventories and concerns over the death of a prominent Saudi journalist. Markets were closed on Thursday due to Dussehra. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.11 am IST Rupee edges lower against dollarThe rupee opened marginally lower against the US dollar, tracking losses in local equity markets and Asian currencies. At 9.10am, the home currency was trading at 73.63 a dollar, up 0.18% from its Wednesday’s close of 73.61. The currency opened at 73.62 a dollar. The 10-year gilt yield stood at 7.887% from its previous close of 7.912%. So far this year, the rupee has declined 13.23%, while foreign investors have sold $4.51 billion and $8.61 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 8.55 am IST Sensex, BSE MidCap valuation gap shrinks sharply in FY19
- 8.33 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian markets opened with losses. Stocks fell as sentiment soured on issues ranging from trade worries and growth concerns in China, reports Reuters. Overnight, US stocks closed sharply lower. S&P 500 at 2,768 is down 1.44%.■ Tata Sons Ltd has held preliminary discussions to buy a large stake in debt-laden Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the Times of India reported on Thursday. Tata has sought management control of Jet Airways, the paper said.■ Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, which disrupted mobile telephony with rock-bottom tariffs, is set to do an encore in the broadband and cable market, reports Mint.■ Meanwhile, Reliance Industries said it will invest Rs 2,045 crore to pick 66% stake in Den Networks Ltd. It will also invest Rs 2,940 crore for a 51.3% stake in Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd.■ Yes Bank Ltd’s co-promoter, managing director and CEO Rana Kapoor has approached rival promoter Madhu Kapur with a proposal to combine their stakes and form a joint promoter group, reports Mint.■ The imminent slowdown in credit growth of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) could lead to a credit crunch in India, with overall system credit growth falling to less than 10%■ The exodus of migrant workers from Gujarat, could reduce India’s textile production, reports Business Standard. According to the report, the textile industry is concentrated in a few pockets of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. R. Sree Ram/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Fri, Oct 19 2018. 08 34 AM IST
