Wipro sells 63% stake in airport IT services joint venture

Wipro has sold 63% of its stake in Wipro Airport IT, a joint venture with Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL ), to Antariksh Softtech as part of its divesture
Last Published: Fri, Apr 06 2018. 08 52 PM IST
PTI
Wipro campus in Bangalore. Wipro said that the parties have mutually agreed to introduce a third party (Antariksh Softtech) into the JV, with reduction of stake by the country’s third largest software services firm. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/ Mint
New Delhi:India’s third largest software services firm Wipro on Friday said it has sold 63% of its stake in Wipro Airport IT to Antariksh Softtech in a Rs3.15 crore deal.

Wipro Airport IT Services Ltd is a joint venture (JV) between Wipro (74%) and Delhi International Airport Ltd or DIAL that held 26% stake.

It provides various IT services at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. “Wipro Ltd has sold 63% of its stake in Wipro Airport IT to Antariksh Softtech as part of divesture of the subsidiary. DIAL is considering expansion of the airport and procuring more assets under the JV,” Wipro said in a regulatory filing.

It added that the parties have mutually agreed to introduce a third party (Antariksh Softtech) into the JV, with reduction of stake by Wipro.

“Consequent to the sale, Wipro now holds 11 per cent stake in Wipro Airport IT,” it said. Wipro Airport IT will continue to outsource IT services of the airport to Wipro as per the existing arrangement.

The consideration received from the sale is Rs3.15 crore and the deal was completed on 5 April, it added.

First Published: Fri, Apr 06 2018. 08 52 PM IST
