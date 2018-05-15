Does EPFO, NPS data show job creation?

(L-R) Kulin Patel, Sumit Shukla, Rituparna Chakraborty and Preeti Chandrashekhar.

EPFO data shows that about 3.3 million people have been added to the formal workforce in the past six months. The numbers are further sliced as per age groups, and it’s observed that age bands from 18-21 and 29-35 have seen the maximum increase. Further looking at NPS data for the private sector the same six months have seen an addition of 69,160 new subscribers with maximum numbers coming from 22-25 age group and over 35 years of age bracket. What do these numbers indicate? Is it about job creation or job formalisation? Experts weigh in.

Kulin Patel, Head of Retirement, South Asia, Willis Towers Watson

It is good news that more employees, whether through job creation or job formalization, are benefiting from EPFO and NPS to build long term savings. The EPFO numbers are a good indication for the private sector, given that, establishments employing more than 20 employees are required to contribute with employees to their EPF accounts. It means the EPFO data probably is the best we can do. However, it should be recognized that millions of employees are in smaller organisations that won’t come under the EPFO. The NPS is voluntary in the private sector and an increase in numbers may indicate greater awareness of NPS. There are over 4,000 corporates and more than 6 lakh employees as at February 2018 subscribed under the corporate model for NPS. A Willis Towers Watson study conducted last year indicated that NPS continues to be of significant interest for private employers to offer as an option to employees.

Sumit Shukla, chief executive officer, HDFC Pension Management Co. Ltd

Government’s efforts to formalize the economy by steps like demonetization, introduction of GST and providing Social Security Benefits are encouraging. EPFO and NPS data released indicate that substantial work forces is added to the formal sector only thing we need to correct in the data is duplication of same subscriber showing in both EPF and NPS because EPF is mandatory while NPS is not. However we can deduce by looking at data that increase in the work force in the age band 18 – 22 is largely because of generation of new jobs and the increase in the work force in the age band 29 – 35 is partly due to formalization. As far as new subscribers added in NPS is concerned the major contribution in age group 22-25 is coming from state and central government where employment generation is happening in a big way particularly in sectors like railways, infrastructure etc. The government should mandate opening an NPS account for all new hiring in the private sector by giving some incentive to the employers. This would then help in seeing true new employment generation in the private sector. This data reflects employment generation though cannot be said to be the exact but as the time passes I am sure this data will be enriched and would give us the true picture. This is a positive step by the government to put this data in the public domain.

Rituparna Chakraborty, executive vice-president and co-founder, Teamlease Services.

A straight forward conclusion of the EPFO age wise payroll data is greater formalisation of jobs in the country. It is indeed a significant achievement as it ensures basic dignity of work and higher productivity for at least 6 million youth in India where otherwise over 90% of workforce have in the informal sector. The reason for this shift could be plenty – GST, Demonetisation, amnesty schemes, better enforcement. While those added above 25 years age count for shift from informal to formal, those below 25 years inclusions indicate net new job creations which we must rejoice. This segment we should watch out in future releases. In summation as a democracy we must debate, critique and hold our leaders accountable, side by side we must applaud any attempt which brings in transparency through access to easily verifiable data. A country with a complex regulatory structure with innumerable paper data filings have struggled over the years to compute what has EPFO has managed to capture and that’s been made possible because of push towards digitisation in the last 3 to 4 years and deserves an acknowledgement.

Preeti Chandrashekhar, India Business Leader – Retirement, Health and Benefits, Mercer

The statistics at a broad level do indicate that there is greater job creation and formalisation. NPS data in particular indicates an impetus on financial wellbeing in the corporate sector. And this is good because while financial stress or the desire for more financial freedom drives us to work, active income cannot be the only savings plan. More people joining the NPS shows an increasing sense of seriousness towards financial security in the future, as it requires much more planning than staying employed or employable.

NPS is really becoming more and more popular in the corporate world in India. The increase in number of subscribers for corporate NPS clearly indicates a trend in that direction. More companies have initiated corporate NPS in the past few months to facilitate financial wellness among their workforce. Since NPS is a purely voluntary program, it is interesting to note that there is greater participation by the younger workforce than what one would have expected. Tax incentives on contributions towards NPS have also added the necessary fillip to participation. Further, the enhanced use of technology for a smoother delivery of corporate NPS will go long way in encouraging more participation in the days to come.