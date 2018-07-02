Rupee closes near 6-year low against US dollar

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%against the US dollar. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Monday closed at near six-year low against the US dollar, tracking losses in global equity and currency markets. The rupee ended at 68.80 a dollar—a level last seen on 28 August 2013, down 0.47% from its Friday’s close of 68.47. The currency opened at 68.49 and touched a high of 68.34 and a low of 68.80 a dollar.

Monday’s closing was just 2 paise short of its all-time low of 68.825, which was hit on 28 August 2013. In intraday, the record-low is 69.09 that was hit on Thursday.

Global markets fell after Chinese manufacturing PMI data released over the weekend missed estimates indicating the oncoming trade war is starting to hurt exports. China manufacturing PMI stood at 51.5 in June, versus 51.9 in May, and the forecast of 51.6 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

In India, manufacturing sector activity in June grew at the strongest pace this year, supported by rise in domestic and export orders, according to a monthly survey. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 53.1 in June from 51.2 in May, registering the fastest improvement since December 2017.

Traders are cautious as the government is likely to announce this week the minimum support price for kharif crops, which could lead to inflationary pressures. Traders are also waiting for a 6 July deadline, when the US is scheduled to impose tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods.

“The lethal cocktail of rising crude oil prices which directly exerts upward pressure on inflation and the current account deficit or CAD, foreign portfolio investment or FPI outflows on tightening global liquidity along with rising US interest rates and a strong dollar is pushing the INR (rupee) to new lows,” said Nirmal Bang in a 29 June report.

Moreover, global market in the current week will closely watch manufacturing and services PMIs of major economies, factory orders of US and Germany and minutes of the US Federal Reserve meeting.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%, while foreign investors have sold $875 million and $6.11 billion in equity and debt markets respectively.

The 10-year bond yield closed at 7.912%, from its Friday’s close of 7.901%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex Index fell 0.45% or 159.07 points to 35,264.41. Since January, it has gained 3.5%.