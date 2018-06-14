Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty near 10,800 after Fed policy decision
BSE Sensex falls by 100 points in opening trade, while the Nifty 50 trades below 10,820. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Jun 14 2018. 09 43 AM IST
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 declined on Thursday, breaking a three-day winning streak, tracking losses in Asian shares after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates and took a more hawkish tone in forecasting a slightly faster pace of tightening. Moreover, concerns about US-China trade frictions kept investors on edge, Reuters reported. The Indian rupee was trading marginally higher against the US dollar. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.42 am IST Oberoi Realty shares down 2%Shares of Oberoi Realty Ltd fell 2.4% to Rs515. The company said it is raising capital from large investors through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). In a stock exchange filing, Oberoi Realty said that it has set a floor price of Rs509.29 per share for the QIP offering. On 5 June, at its annual general meeting, shareholders of Oberoi Realty approved a resolution to allow the company to raise as much as Rs2,000 crore through various routes, including a QIP.(Ravindra Sonavane/Mint)
- 9.30 am IST ICICI Prudential shares down over 2% on ICICI Bank stake sale planShares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd fell 2.2% to Rs401.45 after parent ICICI Bank said it will sell up to 2% stake in its life insurance subsidiary ICICI Prudential. The sale, likely in one or more tranches, will help the bank raise Rs1,180 crore. Analysts believe the share sale will enable ICICI Bank to boost its provision coverage ratio (PCR), which is the lowest among large banks. PCR is the proportion of funds that a bank sets aside against bad loans.(Ravindra Sonavane/Mint)
- 9.15 am IST Rupee trades marginally higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Thursday was trading marginally higher against US dollar in opening trade. At 9.15m, the rupee was trading at 67.59 against the US dollar, up 0.08% from its previous close of 67.64. The currency opened at 67.56 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.929% from its Wednesday’s close of 7.93%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.(Ravindra Sonavane/Mint)
- 9.12 am IST Stocks in focus todayHDFC Bank gets nod to raise Rs24,000 croreThe cabinet cleared one of the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals before it—a plan by HDFC Bank Ltd to raise Rs24,000 crore.ICICI Bank to sell 2% stake in ICICI Prudential LifePrivate sector lender ICICI Bank said it will sell up to 2% stake in its life insurance subsidiary ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Ltd. The sale will help the bank raise Rs1,180 crore.Bayer begins process to buy up to 26% in MonsantoBayer group has launched the process to acquire up to 26% additional stake in Monsanto India, following its global acquisition of the US biotech major, reports PTI.Mahindra Electric looking to join hands with cab aggregators to shore up salesMahindra Electric Mobility Ltd said it will join forces with fleet operators and cab aggregators such as Zoomcar, Ola and Uber to shore up sales of its electric passenger vehicles, reports Mint.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)
- 9.10 am IST Opening Bell: Global cues before trading todayAsian stocks open lower, investors await US trade tariffsAsian shares opened lower after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates. Moreover, concerns about US-China trade frictions are also keeping investors on edge, reported Reuters. The US president is expected to meet his advisors on imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods. Overnight, US markets closed lower, with S&P 500 closing 0.4% lower at 2,775.Fed raises interest rates amid stronger inflationThe Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday, a move that was widely expected but still marked a milestone in the US central bank’s shift from policies used to battle the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession.In raising its benchmark overnight lending rate a quarter of a percentage point to a range of between 1.75% and 2%, the Fed dropped its pledge to keep rates low enough to stimulate the economy “for some time” and signalled it would tolerate above-target inflation at least through 2020.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)
First Published: Thu, Jun 14 2018. 09 13 AM IST
