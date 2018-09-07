Petrol, diesel prices rise by about 50 paise. Check today’s rate

In 2018, petrol prices are up by about 14% while diesel is up a fifth. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices shot up once again today by around 50 paise to reach fresh record high levels. Propelled by a rise in global crude oil prices and a weakening rupee, the price of petrol in Delhi is now touching Rs 80 while diesel has crossed the Rs 72 mark.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 87.39 while diesel costs 76.51. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 79.99 and diesel Rs 72.07. In Bengaluru, petrol price is Rs 82.6 and diesel is Rs 74.39. In Hyderabad, petrol costs Rs 84.81 and diesel Rs 78.39. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 83.13 and diesel Rs 76.16. In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 82.88 and diesel Rs 74.92.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily by state-run oil firms at 6 am.

Over fears of stoking inflationary pressure, the issue of fuel prices has now started to gain traction in political circles with the Congress announcing aBharat Bandh on September 10.

The Congress has also appealed to other political parties and civil society groups to join its nationwide protest against rising fuel prices. The Congress is asking the Narendra Modi government to cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel and bring the fuels into the ambit of goods and services tax (GST) so that a uniform rate is prevalent across India.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said excise duty on petrol since May 2014 had been increased by 211% while the duty on diesel since May 2014 had been increased by 443%.

Since August 15, petrol prices have increased by Rs 2.85 a litre, while diesel prices have been increased by Rs 3.35 a litre. Since 1 January 2018, petrol prices are up by about 14% while diesel is up a fifth.

Global crude oil prices continue to be under pressure as international Brent crude futures dipped 8 cents to $76.42 a barrel. The exchange rate of rupee is making things worse for India as it is a net importer of crude oil. The rupee, hovering around Rs 72 now and has lost more than 11% to the dollar this year.