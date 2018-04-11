Opening bell: Asian markets open mixed; Uttam Galva, JSW Steel, auto stocks in news

Asian markets see mixed opening on Wednesday. Photo: Mint

US stocks end higher; Asian markets see mixed opening

US stocks rallied on Tuesday as Wall Street breathed a sigh of relief after China’s president said he would work to “open” the country’s economy, easing trade war fears.

Asian stocks were mixed in early Wednesday trade after an overnight advance in global markets as recent trade fears waned.

SBI rejects Uttam Galva’s one-time settlement offer

Debt-ridden Uttam Galva Steels Ltd said the State Bank of India (SBI) has rejected its offer for a one-time settlement of dues.

JSW Steel, AION get lenders nod for Monnet Ispat acquisition

Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd said its lenders have approved a resolution plan submitted by a consortium of JSW Steel Ltd and AION Investments Pvt. Ltd.

Dalmia Bharat writes to RBI, lenders over Binani Cement bid

Dalmia Bharat Ltd, whose successful bid for debt-ridden Binani Cement Ltd in a bankruptcy auction is under threat from a higher bid from rival UltraTech Cement Ltd outside the bankruptcy process, wrote to the central bank and nine lenders of Binani Cement that entertaining bids outside the established bankruptcy code will flout banking conventions.

Honda two-wheelers earmarks Rs800 crore to upgrade to BS VI norms

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd (HMSI), the country’s second largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has earmarked Rs800 crore as capital expenditure for FY2019, which will mostly be used to upgrade existing offerings of the company to Bharat Stage VI (BS VI) emission norms.

India’s automobile industry sees rural India driving sales in 2018-19

India’s top automobile manufacturers are expecting robust rural sales in the current fiscal year as a favourable monsoon and faster economic growth are likely to boost farm income.

ONGC, Reliance in talks with buyers to sell east coast gas

Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) and Reliance Industries Ltd have started discussions with buyers to sell natural gas from their fields in the Bay of Bengal that are expected to start production over the next three years.

E-way bills compulsory for local goods shipment in five states from 15 April

Generating e-way bills will be compulsory for transporting goods locally in five more states starting 15 April as the nation gradually extends the scope of electronic permits mandated for goods shipments across state borders from the beginning of the month.