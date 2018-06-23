Gold extends gains on positive global cues, jeweller-buying

Globally, gold rose 0.16% at $1,268.90 an ounce and silver by 0.89% at $16.43 an ounce in Singapore. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Rising for the second straight day, gold prices advanced by Rs15 to Rs31,600 per ten gram in Delhi bullion market on Saturday largely in sync with a firming trend overseas amid sustained buying by local jewellers.

Marketmen said apart from a firm trend overseas as weaker dollar raised demand for the precious metal, sustained buying by local jewellers at domestic spot market kept gold prices higher.

Globally, gold rose 0.16% at $1,268.90 an ounce and silver by 0.89% at $16.43 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity added Rs15 each to Rs31,600 and Rs31,450 per ten gram, respectively. It had gained Rs15 yesterday. Sovereign gold, however, remained unaltered at Rs24,800 per piece of eight gram.

Silver ready recovered by Rs250 to Rs41,000 per kg and weekly-based delivery strengthened by Rs200 to Rs39,795 per kg. Silver coins, however, continued to be traded at previous levels of Rs76,000 for buying and Rs77,000 for selling of 100 pieces.