Save systematically before taking that long-awaited trip

Many travel companies are coming up with new financial products to lure customers. Photo: iStock

Travelling the world is one wish that makes it to most bucket lists. If you have such a goal, it’s important to save for it. Experts suggest investing in a separate debt fund SIP for your travel needs, international or domestic.

With more and more people planning international holidays, travel companies are coming up with new offers and products to lure customers. Thomas Cook’s “Holiday Savings Account” is one such product which allows you to save for your travel in 12 monthly instalments.

Under this, you need to open a recurring deposit (RD) with the company’s partner banks, including ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India. But does it make sense?

What do you get?

On maturity, the money is transferred to your Thomas Cook wallet with the interest earned on 12 instalments plus a top-up from the company.

While Thomas cook says you could earn an interest of up to 7.65% per annum, RD rates vary from one bank to another. For example, if you choose Kotak Mahindra Bank under Thomas Cook’s holiday account, you’ll earn 6.75% as interest (as per the bank’s current RD rates) at the end of 12 months.

The top-up contributed by Thomas Cook is 5% of the total package cost. For instance, if your package to Sri Lanka costs ₹80,000 and you save for it through the holiday account, the company will contribute 5% of ₹80,000 that is ₹4,000.

The pitfalls

Thomas Cook allows you to customise your package to add or remove passengers or even change your destination till the ninth instalment. However, if you add a passenger you will have to pay 50% of the extra amount upfront and the rest once your RD matures.

The package needs you to schedule the holiday within 90 days after you pay the 12th instalment. If you don’t do so, you can claim a refund with the interest earned on the principal amount but you will not get the 5% top-up from the company.

The amount earned at the end of 12 months cannot be used for multiple trips and in case you delay paying the instalments, your bank would charge a penalty. SBI, for instance, charges ₹1.50 for delay in payment of every ₹100 per month. For an instalment of ₹5,000, you will have to pay a fine of ₹75. If you withdraw your RD before maturity, the bank will deduct 1% as penalty on the interest earned for the period your deposit remained with the bank.

Mint money take

Planning a year or so in advance may not always work. “Very rarely do people plan a year in advance and then actually go with the same people and to the place that they planned. So, this seems a little unrealistic to me,” said Shweta Jain, certified financial planner, CEO and founder, Investography.

The product could work for you if you are risk averse and don’t mind packaged trips. If you’re someone who doesn’t like to be hustled while sightseeing or not having enough time to shop, this could be a bummer for you. “Better options are available to save for holidays although the 13th contribution from Thomas Cook looks attractive. But it’s basically something that you commit for before a year and they give you a 7.5% discount,” added Jain.

If you invest in this product, changing your mind is not an option. And you know what happens to that Goa trip you plan year after year with your friends. We advise you to use an SIP in an ultra short-term debt fund rather than getting locked into this plan.