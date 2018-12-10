Higher NPS contribution to cost govt Rs 2,840 crore in 2019-20
The cabinet also raised the contribution of the central government to the NPS corpus of its employees from 10% to 14%, finance minister Arun Jaitley said
New Delhi: The government has decided to make the National Pension System (NPS) fully tax free, making it on a par with the provident fund scheme.
The Union cabinet has decided to exempt the income tax that is applicable on a part of the NPS corpus that is withdrawn on retirement, finance minister Arun Jaitley told reporters on Monday. The cabinet decision taken last week was made public on Monday due to assembly elections in Rajasthan and Telangana.
At present, while exiting the scheme, 60% of the corpus could be withdrawn and 20% of the withdrawn amount is taxable. The cabinet has made this portion tax free. The remaining part that could be used to buy annuities is anyway tax free. With this decision, NPS has acquired parity with provident fund savings, which are not taxed at any of the three stages of saving, profit accrual or exit.
The cabinet also raised the contribution of the central government to the NPS corpus of its employees from 10% to 14%, Jaitley said. This will increase in the eventual accumulated corpus of all central government employees covered by the NPS. There are 18 lakh central government employees at present. The revenue impact from the higher government contribution to employees’ corpus is expected to be around Rs.2,840 crore for 2019-20, and will be in the nature of a recurring expenditure.
More From Money »
- NPS withdrawal made fully tax-free, at par with PPF, EPF
- India’s gold smugglers are getting really creative
- NPS bonanza for govt employees: More tax benefits, higher centre’s contribution
- Oil prices extend gain on OPEC’s output pact and Libya’s field outage
- Explained: What is insured declared value of a vehicle?
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- NPS withdrawal made fully tax-free, at par with PPF, EPF
- AgustaWestland scam: Christian Michel custody extended by 5 days
- Samsung Galaxy A8s launched in China: Specifications, more details on under display camera
- India’s gold smugglers are getting really creative
- Trump team works to insulate China talks from Huawei case
Mark to Market »
- The government has a troubling message for minority shareholders
- Opec-allies’ output cut may not amount to big shift in oil prices
- RBI’s new loan rate math for banks cannot ignore deposits
- Maruti loses speed as PV growth slows amid rising challenges
- Risks emerge for Ramakrishna Forgings, Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi as heavy-duty trucks face headwinds