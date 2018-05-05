Gold prices rise by Rs100 on jewellers’ buying, reclaim Rs32,000-mark

In Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rebounded by Rs100 each to Rs32,080 and Rs31,930 per 10 grams, respectively. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Gold prices reclaimed the Rs32,000-level by rising Rs100 to Rs32,080 per 10 grams on Friday, taking strength from scattered buying by local jewellers amid a firm trend overseas. Silver prices also strengthened by Rs200 to Rs40,500 per kg due to increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Gold prices firmed up after falling for three straight days, mainly because of fresh buying by local jewellers at the domestic spot market, coupled with a better trend globally.

Globally, gold rate rose 0.26% to $1,315 an ounce and silver by 0.64% to $16.50 an ounce in New York on Friday as the dollar backed off its day’s highs, raising demand for the precious metals.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rebounded by Rs100 each to Rs32,080 and Rs31,930 per 10 grams, respectively. It had lost Rs220 in the previous three days. Sovereign, however, held steady at Rs24,700 per piece of eight grams.

In line with gold, silver ready advanced by Rs200 to Rs40,500 per kg, while weekly-based delivery by Rs30 to Rs39,095 per kg. Silver coins too spurted by Rs1,000 to Rs75,000 for buying and Rs76,000 for selling of 100 pieces.