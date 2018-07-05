Infosys shares plunge 4.5% ahead of Q1 results, m-cap sinks ₹13,125 crore
The Infosys stock slumped 4.47% to settle at ₹1,284.50 on BSE. The IT major was the worst hit among the 30 Sensex constituents
Last Published: Thu, Jul 05 2018. 06 38 PM IST
New Delhi: Shares of Infosys came under selling pressure on Thursday, tumbling 4.5% and wiping out Rs13,125 crore from its market valuation ahead of its June quarter earnings next week.
The stock slumped 4.47% to settle at ₹1,284.50 on BSE.
During the day, it tanked 5.63% to Rs1,268.85. The IT major was the worst hit among the 30 Sensex constituents.
At NSE, shares of the company dropped 4.36% to close at Rs1,286.50. Led by the drop in the stock price, the company’s market valuation plunged Rs13,124.88 crore to Rs2,80,551.12 crore.
On the equity volume front, 4.57 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 85 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.
First Published: Thu, Jul 05 2018. 06 37 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Trump’s exit from WTO would fulfil Xi’s ‘China dream’
- The growth and inflation prospects for the current year
- Vijay Mallya’s 159 properties identified, but not attached, Bangalore police tells Delhi court
- Infosys shares plunge 4.5% ahead of Q1 results, m-cap sinks ₹13,125 crore
- Reliance takes on Amazon, Flipkart in India e-commerce slugfest
Mark to Market »
- Modi govt’s MSP hike: Long on objective, short on details
- June PMI shows economy rebounded from demonetisation, GST roll-out
- Key elements from RIL annual report 2017-18
- GST: Setting up a centralized advance ruling authority—the sooner the better
- Will monsoon aggravate fuel challenges for thermal sector?