 Infosys shares plunge 4.5% ahead of Q1 results, m-cap sinks ₹13,125 crore - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Infosys shares plunge 4.5% ahead of Q1 results, m-cap sinks ₹13,125 crore

The Infosys stock slumped 4.47% to settle at ₹1,284.50 on BSE. The IT major was the worst hit among the 30 Sensex constituents

Last Published: Thu, Jul 05 2018. 06 38 PM IST
PTI
During the day, Infosys shares tanked 5.63% to Rs1,268.85. Photo: Mint
During the day, Infosys shares tanked 5.63% to Rs1,268.85. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Shares of Infosys came under selling pressure on Thursday, tumbling 4.5% and wiping out Rs13,125 crore from its market valuation ahead of its June quarter earnings next week.

The stock slumped 4.47% to settle at ₹1,284.50 on BSE.

During the day, it tanked 5.63% to Rs1,268.85. The IT major was the worst hit among the 30 Sensex constituents.

At NSE, shares of the company dropped 4.36% to close at Rs1,286.50. Led by the drop in the stock price, the company’s market valuation plunged Rs13,124.88 crore to Rs2,80,551.12 crore.

On the equity volume front, 4.57 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 85 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

First Published: Thu, Jul 05 2018. 06 37 PM IST
Topics: Infosys Infosys shares Infosys market valuation Infosys Q1 results Infosys June quarter earnings

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »