Infosys shares plunge 4.5% ahead of Q1 results, m-cap sinks ₹13,125 crore

New Delhi: Shares of Infosys came under selling pressure on Thursday, tumbling 4.5% and wiping out Rs13,125 crore from its market valuation ahead of its June quarter earnings next week.

The stock slumped 4.47% to settle at ₹1,284.50 on BSE.

During the day, it tanked 5.63% to Rs1,268.85. The IT major was the worst hit among the 30 Sensex constituents.

At NSE, shares of the company dropped 4.36% to close at Rs1,286.50. Led by the drop in the stock price, the company’s market valuation plunged Rs13,124.88 crore to Rs2,80,551.12 crore.

On the equity volume front, 4.57 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 85 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.