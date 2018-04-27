Live now
Market LIVE: Sensex crosses 35,000 mark after 2 months, RIL, Maruti, bank stocks rise
The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 trade higher on Friday on positive global cues. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets today
Last Modified: Fri, Apr 27 2018. 10 42 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.30 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty trade higher
- 10.06 am ISTRealty, Energy indices rise nearly 8%, IT, Teck indices fall
- 9.57 am ISTBanks stocks gain: ICICI advances nearly 3.5%, SBI 4%
- 9.52 am ISTBrent crude shed 22 cents to $73.66 per barrel
- 9.48 am ISTAsian stocks follow Wall Street higher after strong results
- 9.42 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty trade higher
- 9.38 am ISTAxis Bank shares rise 4%
- 9.34 am ISTYes Banks shares gain nearly 5%
- 9.29 pm ISTReliance Industries shares rise over 2% ahead of Q4 results
- 9.23 am ISTMaruti Suzuki India shares rise 1% ahead of Q4 results
- 9.18 am ISTRupee opens flat against US dollar
- Mumbai: The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex and the broader NSE Nifty 50 moved higher on Friday on positive global cues, with the Sensex today crossing the psychologically-important 35,000 mark in intraday trade, for the first time in two months. Banking stocks and Reliance Industries Ltd, led the gains for the Sensex. In intraday trade, the Sensex advanced 0.9% or 290 points higher at 35,020.32 points. The Nifty gained 0.8% or 89 points higher at 10,701.70 points.Both the key indices had closed higher on Thursday, with both the Sensex and Nifty marking their highest close since 5 February. US stocks rose sharply on Thursday, helped by strong quarterly results from some of the biggest US companies. Asia markets also opened higher on Friday, after strong quarterly results from some of the biggest US companies helped gains on Wall Street.Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets today:
- 9.57 am IST Banks stocks gain: ICICI advances nearly 3.5%, SBI 4%After falling 3% in opening trade, Axis Bank rebounded and surged nearly 5% as it said asset quality is expected to normalize in 2018-19. The bank reported its first ever loss since listing to Rs2,189 crore in March quarter as it made higher provisions for its bad loans. Other banks gains too. ICICI Bank Ltd advanced 3.4%, State Bank of India added 4%, Yes Bank 1%, Punjab National Bank 1.4%.
- 9.52 am IST Brent crude shed 22 cents to $73.66 per barrel Benchmark US crude fell 22 cents to $67.87 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained 14 cents on Thursday to close at $68.19. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 22 cents to $73.66 per barrel in London. It jumped 65 cents the previous session to $73.88. (AP)
- 9.48 am IST Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher after strong resultsAsian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday after reports of strong U.S. earnings, as investors watched the inter-Korean summit. The Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.7% to 3,052.32, but Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% to 22,441.28. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.1% to 30,042.83 and Seoul’s Kospi added 0.5% to 2,486.82. Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 climbed 0.3% to 5,930.50. Benchmarks in New Zealand, Taiwan and Southeast Asia also rose. (AP)
- 9.38 am IST Axis Bank shares rise 4%Axis Bank rose 4% to Rs512.75. The bank posted a shock loss of Rs2,189 crore in the January-March quarter, its first quarterly loss ever, as the private sector lender made heavy provisions against bad loans. The bank, though, said asset quality is expected to normalize in 2018-19.
- 9.34 am IST Yes Banks shares gain nearly 5%Yes Bank extended its gains, with gaining nearly 4.6% to Rs365 after better then expected earnings. The bank reported a 29% jump in its March quarter net profit due to higher net interest income and other income. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs1,179.44 crore against Rs914.12 crore a year ago. According to 21 Bloomberg analysts’ estimates, the bank was expected to post a profit of Rs1,085.40 crore.
- 9.18 am IST Rupee opens flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Friday opened weaker, but soon pared its losses and traded little changed against US dollar as traders avoided taking long positions ahead of the long weekend. Money markets are closed on 30 April and 1 May due to Budha Jayanti and Maharashtra Day respectively. The rupee opened at 66.81 and touched a low of 66.84 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 66.78 against US dollar, down 0.04% from its Thursday’s close of 66.76.Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.744% from its previous close of 7.756%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
First Published: Fri, Apr 27 2018. 09 57 AM IST
