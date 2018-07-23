Term of the day: Peer-to-peer transactions on crypto exchanges

Photo: Mint

In peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto transactions, while the crypto exchange helps connect the buyer and the seller, the settlement is done directly between two individuals. This could be through online transfer of money, or through cash.

While some portals offered P2P transactions even earlier, there was high risk of fraud. Some Indian exchanges are now offering P2P facility to KYC-verified customers. Though risks remain, in case of a default, the exchange has the complete information about trading parties, including Aadhaar and PAN details.