Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat, FMCG, IT stocks rise
BSE Sensex trades marginally higher, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,750. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Jun 26 2018. 10 05 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.05 am ISTGSK Consumer shares jump 4% on Coco Cola deal buzz
- 9.55 am ISTInfo Edge India shares surge 7%
- 9.42 am ISTVarroc IPO opens today, high valuations promise a roller-coaster ride
- 9.30 am ISTRupee trades lower against US dollar
- 9.17 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day
- 8.57 am ISTStocks in focus today
- 8.50 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 declined for a second day on Tuesday, tracking losses in global equity markets. Sell-off in global equities continued as an escalating trade fight between US and other major economies steered investors away from riskier assets. Oil prices moved higher on uncertainty over Libyan oil exports, but Opec’s plan to raise output continued to drag. The Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar on Tuesday amid global policy uncertainties. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.42 am IST Varroc IPO opens today, high valuations promise a roller-coaster rideA buoyant stock market is a good time for firms to tap retail investors. However, retail investors need to be wary of getting locked in at high valuations. Take the case of auto component maker Varroc Engineering Ltd. Its initial public offering (IPO), which opens for retail subscription today, has a price band of ₹ 965-967 per share, which implies an expensive price-to-earnings ratio of 29 times its FY18 earnings. Read more
- 9.30 am IST Rupee trades lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid global policy uncertainties and sell-off in global equity markets. The rupee was trading at 68.20 a dollar, down 0.10% from its Monday’s close of 68.13. It opened at 68.14 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 68.13 and 68.21, respectively.The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.84% compared to its previous close of 7.828%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. So far this year, rupee lost 6.31%, while foreign institutional investors have sold $831.55 million in equity and $8.37 billion in debt, respectively.(Ashwin Ramarathinam/Mint)
- 8.57 am IST Stocks in focus today■ Coca Cola is set to join global consumer giants and others in pursuit to buy GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer nutrition business, reports The Economic Times.■ India’s banking regulator initiated a second probe into the affairs of ICICI Bank Ltd for allegedly delaying provisioning for stressed loans and so-called loan evergreening, among other wrongdoings, reports Mint.■ The merger of Vodafone with Idea is likely to be delayed by two or three months, if the duo decide to challenge a demand from the department of telecommunications regarding various spectrum charges, reports Business Standard.■ Jet Airways said it has agreed with Boeing to buy 75 of its 737 Max aircraft, as the private carrier expands to meet domestic passenger demand, reports Reuters.■ The boards of Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals (MRPL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) are set to take up the proposal for merger of the two companies by August, reports Business Standard.
- 8.50 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Global equities fall on trade row concerns. US markets closed sharply lower, with S&P 500 losing 1.37% to 2,717 as further threat from the US administration against trading partners hit investor sentiment. Tracking the cues, Asian markets opened lower.■ The goods and services tax (GST) Council will consider a proposal to reduce GST rates on more items used in construction to 18% from 28%, reports Mint.■ Indian Railways is set to put out its largest tender for 22,000 wagons at a cost of at least Rs7,000 crore in the current financial year that could see big orders for wagon makers, reports The Economic Times.
First Published: Tue, Jun 26 2018. 08 59 AM IST