 Term of the day: Unified Payments Interface (UPI) - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Term of the day: Unified Payments Interface (UPI)

While UPI uses IMPS platform, unlike IMPS, UPI does not ask for details about the receiver’s bank account
Last Published: Wed, May 23 2018. 08 25 AM IST
Staff Writer
Photo: Sneha Srivastava/Mint
Photo: Sneha Srivastava/Mint

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system allows a bank customer to transfer money and make payments to another bank account on a real-time basis. While UPI uses the IMPS (Immediate Payment Service ) platform, unlike IMPS, UPI does not ask for details about the receiver’s bank account. All it requires is a UPI virtual ID which is like an email ID. Similarly, to receive payments, you just have to share your virtual ID.

Both the sender and receiver need to be on the UPI platform. UPI apps like BHIM app also allow transfer using the receiver’s bank account details like name, bank account number and IFSC code.

First Published: Wed, May 23 2018. 08 25 AM IST
Topics: UPI IMPS Money transfer Unified Payments Interface BHIM app

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »